‘I’m not going to be greedy’: Walmart shopper reaches for shrimp and snow crab seafood boil. Then she reveals the price tag

A Walmart customer went viral on TikTok after sharing a hidden gem she discovered in the store’s freezer section: seafood boil bags.

Salisha Dearing (@salishad3) recently posted a video in which she revealed the frozen seafood dishes she stumbled upon, including a seafood boil bag from the brand Two Fish Foods.

According to its website, Two Fish Foods sells ready-to-cook frozen seafood boil bags, which include ingredients like corn, crab legs, potatoes, and shrimp.

Dearing says she was especially impressed by the bag’s affordability. She mentioned that one bag cost less than $15. By Sunday, her video showcasing Walmart’s latest frozen find had racked up more than 2.3 million views.

Who says eating well has to cost a fortune?

Dearing kicks off her video by stating the obvious: “Yes, Walmart has seafood boil bags,” she says. She then highlights the bags from Two Fish Foods, one of which she says she bought.

“I was going to stock up on them, but I’m not going to be greedy,” Dearing says. In the comments section, however, she noted that she was tempted to buy more.

In addition to the Two Fish Foods boil bags, Dearing also says she picked up frozen nugget catfish for just $6.48.

“Walmart has a good seafood section, which I am so glad for,” Dearing says, listing several items from her local store: Entire lobsters, indigenous crab, lobsters, and mussels.

She also mentioned that Walmart carries king crab, but wasn’t impressed with it. The frozen king crab, priced at $39.94, came with only “one cluster,” which she felt wasn’t worth the price.

“Yeah, not for me,” Dearing says.

Has Walmart always sold frozen seafood boil bags?

Walmart has reportedly been selling frozen seafood bags for nearly a decade—if not longer. In 2015, the Daily Advertiser reported that “whole, boiled crawfish” could be found in Walmart freezer sections nationwide.

“It’s been very well received,” John Forrest Ales, a spokesman for Walmart, told the outlet. “The Gulf region is obviously our strongest market for these products.”

While it’s unclear how long Walmart has carried the Two Fish Foods seafood bags specifically, the brand has garnered positive feedback from customers. An Instagram post for Two Fish Foods featured numerous happy reviews from satisfied customers.

“I got [mine] from Harris Teeter dat thing was bussing and I love me some seafood,” one customer wrote.

“I honestly like this crab boil freezer pack,” another commented. “The crab was good af.”

In addition to the taste, the seafood boil bag from Two Fish Foods’ seafood boil bags promise a “quick and easy” meal, taking fewer than 10 minutes to prepare, and feature “generous portions.” Each bag contains one pound of premium seafood.

“Experience the taste of a restaurant quality seafood boil in the comfort of your home,” it advertised. “Perfect for a hassle-free, delicious meal anytime.”

Viewers pledge to try it out for themselves

In the comments section of Dearing’s video, viewers expressed excitement over Walmart offering quality food at such an affordable price.

“I have had this and sooo good,” one user said.

“The frozen snow crab is good and affordable,” another echoed.

“Made this the other day and it was FIRE,” a third commenter added.

Others pointed out that Walmart isn’t the only store offering frozen seafood boils—Aldi, HEB, and Kroger are said to carry them as well.

“Aldi has crab legs and it’s only $16 for 4 clusters,” one viewer noted.

“Aldi has a seafood boil bag and it’s only $10,” a second woman pointed out. “And it’s really good too.”

“Kroger sells them,” another commenter said.

“If only u had an HEB,” a fourth user wrote.

Some users mentioned that, despite their best efforts, the bags weren’t available at their local stores.

“What Walmart are u going to,” one user asked.

“My Walmart doesn’t have it,” another lamented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dearing via TikTok comment and to Walmart through its online contact form.

