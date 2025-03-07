‘You’re not getting away with nothing’: Man says he’s a Walmart floorwalker. Then he reveals what he’s looking for when he follows you

TikToker Big Bags Penny (@bigbagspenny616) has uploaded yet another video regarding the store’s purported “floor walkers.” In a recent clip that’s accrued over 21,000 views, he claims he’s one of these undercover security workers himself.

Throughout the video, he shares his job duties as a floor walker.

Floorwalker oath

“I’m a floor walker for Walmart and I’m in the parking lot right now waiting on my next target,” the creator begins. “As soon as they pull in, I get word on my earpiece from the camera guy that this is my target to follow into the store. Now the minute I jump out of my car, it’s up to me to start to get a read on you.”

Furthermore, he says there are a few variables he considers while assessing patrons as potential thieves.

“I do this by running through a quick checklist,” he says. “Your age, how many people are in your party, and the big one is how you’re dressed. This can be a big indicator whether you’re gonna be a shoplifter or not.”

Next, he states, “If you got a work uniform on, I’m not gonna think you’re there to steal. If you’re dressed like you just got out of Sunday service, I’m not really gonna think you’re there to steal.”

Profiling

Following this, he then described what kind of attire would cause him to think twice.

“But if you come through with PJs on and a Rick and Morty shirt? You’re gonna be my prime suspect,” he shares. “If you choose not to grab a cart, I’m gonna think you’re probably a shoplifter or you’re there for something really fast.”

“But the main part of my job as a floorwalker, is to make sure I keep eyes on you, at all times,” the TikToker continues. “Because I don’t want nothing to slip by us, while you’re in the store. You might think, ‘Oh I’ll get away with just getting a popcorn chicken. And eating it while I’m here.’”

However, Penny says this kind of behavior won’t be tolerated on his watch. “But I’m watching you the whole time. You’re not getting away with nothing in there,” he concludes.

Are they real?

Penny isn’t the only social media user who’s made mention of floor walkers and secret shoppers at Walmart. The retailer has previously stated that it doesn’t employ the services of these workers in its establishments.

According to Penny, this isn’t the case, he’s averred that he’s previously worked in this position in other clips. Moreover, commenters who’ve responded to his clips have stated that they, too, have worked in this capacity for Walmart. Others have mentioned that they’ve come across floor walkers during their own shopping experiences with the chain.

The Daily Dot has also covered another Walmart employee who says that they’ve engaged in this practice as well. Additionally, their explanation of floor walker job duties echoes Penny’s aforementioned daily protocol as one.

Loss prevention

Those who maintain floor walkers are a staple of Walmart’s employment stable attribute their work to minimizing theft. Throughout 2023 and 2024, numerous Walmart locations closed their doors due to an uptick in shoplifting.

The phenomenon was so widespread that CEO Doug McMillon warned the retailer would be forced to close up shop in affected areas. And that’s exactly what happened.

Numerous commenters who replied to Penny’s video had varying opinions. Some thought that his floor walking protocol was unjust.

“So you are literally profiling people and that is discrimination,” one wrote.

Another called his job a “fancy word for snitch.”

While someone else thought Walmart would find itself in legal trouble for the practice, if true. “Walmart is going to catch a crazy lawsuit soon,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Penny via TikTok comment.



