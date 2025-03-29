‘This play is ran a lot’: Man reveals he’s a former Walmart ‘floorwalker.’ Then he exposes the one tactic they use to throw shoppers off their scent

With the rise of retail theft, retailers are stepping up their game when it comes to keeping customers from stealing.

Featured Video

In addition to locking up even essentials like laundry detergent and socks, big names like Walmart have ramped up in-store security.

The national big box chain has taken steps like installing a new camera system, product scanning technology and other techniques to reduce theft.

Some social media users have taken to various platforms to warn their audiences of another potential surveillance method: Floorwalkers.

Advertisement

What are floorwalkers?

Floorwalkers are thought to be undercover loss prevention team members in a retail setting. They monitor customers at the floor level to prevent theft, blending in with other shoppers on the store floor.

A man who says he is a former Walmart floorwalker shared some inside information. he revealed some alleged methods loss prevention team members use to prevent theft.

The claim at hand

In a TikTok, @bigbagspenny616 shared that floorwalkers might partner up to reduce suspicion among customers in the store. He refers to this strategy as the “pull-up method,” because of the mode of transportation involved.

Advertisement

“Today, I’m going to give you trade secrets as a former floor walker,” he says in the video. “One tactic we liked to use is the pull-up method.”

He explains this is where him and another floor walker wait “in a car and when you go to go in the store, we pull up to the entrance and they let me out.”

“This is so you witness me getting dropped off right at the door. Now, in your head I just got dropped off, so how could I be undercover security that’s following you around the store?” he says.

He says that as this is happening, the other floorwalker driving the car will wait in the parking lot to observe the target’s vehicle or join their co-worker.

Advertisement

“Meanwhile, the other floorwalker takes the car and goes and parks in the parking lot and waits on his next target,” the creator shares. “This play is ran a lot.”

The TikToker says having these floorwalkers often pair up. Sometimes, they may even act as a couple, he says.

“So when you see two people walking around looking like they’re married, really they’re just working together as floorwalkers,” he claims.

Frequently, he says, a pair of floor walkers might pose as a married couple.

Advertisement

“No one would expect a married couple to be watching them,” he says. “Remember this: if security can have two people working the door together, then they can have two working together undercover as well.”

The video has drawn about 6,600 views on TikTok. The Daily Dot has reached out to @bigbagspenny616 via TikTok comment. We also contacted Walmart via contact form regarding the video.

Are floor walkers real?

While it is not clear whether Walmart actually employs people to walk the floor of its retail operation, the concept has been a subject of a legal complaint.

Advertisement

A 2016 lawsuit lodged against Walmart alleges that a customer was followed around the store by an employee, who later accused her of shoplifting.

Viewers are skeptical

Some viewers were skeptical of the idea that the retailer employs people to watch shoppers in this manner.

“Who would work as a department store snitch?” one commenter wrote. “I’m not a thief at all but definitely would not want to walk around looking for candidates.”

Advertisement

“This floor Walker bit has played out,” another wrote. “You’re beating a dead horse dude find something new to broadcast.” TikToker @bigbagspenny has gone viral before several times for the same topic, which the Daily Dot has covered.

“Dude, you’re literally full of [expletive],” a commenter wrote. “I worked for Walmart. You guys don’t exist.”

Others swore they and loved ones have been approached by floorwalkers while in the store.

Advertisement

“Yeah. One of those [expletive] followed my two teens getting school supplies,” one said. “Long greasy hair, bobbed overhauls. They were terrified to walk out to the parking lot in the dark.”

“Anyone who doesn’t think there’s any truth and validity to this is ignorant,” a user wrote. “I have made many poor choices in past and boosting was how I made money for many years… what he is saying is fact.”

“Walmart under covers are the easiest to spot,” another wrote.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.