The rise in food costs over the past few years has led shoppers to watch their budgets and the cost of food on shelves more closely.

One Walmart shopper has taken to social media to call out the retailer for its packaging of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, as the smaller bags may be a better value.

In a video that has drawn over 49,000 views on TikTok, user Ian McKinney (@revisereality) shows the difference in price between smaller bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and their net weight.

“So I’m at Walmart right now and these Hot Cheetos are $2.69,” he says in the video. “Two and seven-eighths of an ounce. Okay. That’s $2.69. Come over here, these are actually $0.48, but let’s just say that they were $0.50. That’s one ounce for $0.50. Four ounces for $2, and they come in these nice little bags that are portion-controlled. These people are playing [expletive] games with your money.”

In the caption, McKinney expresses his frustration that customers are being fooled into buying larger bags.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McKinney via TikTok direct message regarding the video, as well as to Walmart via contact form.

Is this Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shrinkflation?

This buzzword, referring to the practice of offering smaller portions in the same size box or bag among food manufacturers and packagers to disguise price hikes, has gained popularity in recent years. However, it does not appear that the situation shown in the video is an example of shrinkflation.

‘The small ones taste better.’

Several viewers shared that there were even more reasons to choose the smaller bags over the larger ones, given the opportunity.

“Also the small ones taste better,” one commenter wrote.

“Also the smaller bags have bigger chips!” another claimed.

“The chips in the smaller bags taste better too,” a third added..

Others remarked that they have begun being more proactive when it comes to vetting their groceries to make sure they are getting the best value.

“⅞ of an Oz couldn’t even make it a full Oz,” one commenter wrote. “Also I might not be alot but 8 bags make a tiny one. so they basically taking out those big bags to create small ones.”

“I’ve started weighing my ‘pre weighed’ grocery items,” another said.

“I only buy chips and snacks at Trader Joe’s. they still have normal sized bags and portions in them,” a further user said.