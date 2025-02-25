‘Make me wanna steal it now’: Walmart shopper asks worker to unlock Dove body wash. Then the worker hands it to her in this

A Walmart shopper was shocked after she received a Dove body wash under lock and key.

In a viral video with over 305,000 views, TikToker Kassidy (@kass_idy_) shared the anti-theft measures implemented by the retailer.

“Walmart On Lock,” the on-screen caption read.

Is Walmart keeping its inventory under lock and key?

There have been many viral clips about the anti-theft measures taken by various stores.

For example, one CVS customer revealed that he discovered cereal and candy behind locked glass doors. Other customers reported barricades in the store’s alcohol section, which required customer service to access.

In January, another Walmart shopper discovered her location locked up steaks in a chain-linked bag.

Kassidy received her Dove body wash in a similar locked bag.

“Walmart is not playing with y’all,” she said while holding the item on camera.

She went on to explain that she had asked a Walmart associate for the item, and it had been placed in the anti-theft bag. Then, she was told to take it to the checkout.

Walmart introduced a slew of anti-theft measures to prevent shoplifting.

The store even armed workers with “TC Devices” that are capable of discreetly watching what shoppers scan during self-checkout.

The measures are supposed to reduce “shrinkage.”

Shrinkage is the term used to describe when a company loses inventory because of customer or employee theft.

This problem has persisted since at least 2015. According to the National Retail Federation’s 2023 report, data shows that the percentage of shrinkage due to external theft has consistently been around 36% since then.

‘My Walmarts do that too’

In the video’s comments section, it became clear that anti-theft measures at the retailer vary based on location.

“Walmart not playing with YOU!!,” one viewer wrote.

“My Walmarts do that too,” a second viewer said.

“I scanned the bananas and put it in the bag 3 people came over immediately to tell me I had to weigh it….never been to a Walmart since,” user Erika wrote.

It appears that locking up items may harm retailers’ bottom line.

According to a 2023 report from Fast Company, locking up items can make customers feel like unwelcome criminals.

It can also lead to an uptick in online shopping.

Fast Company said it produced data showing that 89 percent of Gen Z respondents said they’d be more likely to stop shopping at in-person stores that incorporate anti-theft methods.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kassidy and Walmart for comment.

