‘That’s why I cook their food at home’: Woman issues FreshPet warning—and any other dog food you get refrigerated at Walmart

A Walmart customer took to social media to issue a PSA about refrigerated dog food, sparking debate.

In a viral TikTok video with over 214, 100 views and thousands of likes, user SarahinFl (@SarahinFl) explained why she believes refrigerated pet food may be downright unsafe.

“Dog owners please listen up,” text overlaid on the clip urged.

The woman called out a specific pet food brand and also others like it.

What is FreshPet?

“This stuff right here, FreshPet,” the woman began while holding up a bag of the brand’s dog food. “Please stop giving it to your dog, right now,” she urged.

Her advisory against refrigerated pet food included not only the Freshpet brand, but also any other she said could be bought at Walmart.

The pet owner said she discovered an issue with the pet food after taking her 12-year-old dog to the veterinarian. Her daughter advised her that she noticed blood in the dog’s poop, which prompted the visit.

After a blood panel was run on the dog during the visit, the TikToker said she was informed that some of her pet’s “numbers were off” and the dog was anemic. She was also given a worrying possible diagnosis.

“I’m worried,” she said she was told by the doctor. “I don’t want to scare you, but this looks like it may be cancer.”

Why refrigerated dog food can cause gastro issues

The woman was told further blood work would be required to confirm the diagnosis, but the vet expressed serious concerns. The doctor also went over the dog’s medical history and eating habits to rule out ingesting anything that could’ve been the reason for the worrying test results.

“The only thing we give him is the dry food,” she said. “And the refrigerated food with it.”

As soon as the vet heard the woman disclose that she gives her pet the refrigerated food, she said he outright told her not to.

“Absolutely not!” she reportedly was told by the vet. “Stop giving that to him right now. Do not give that to him ever again. “

The content creator went on to explain that the vet said temperature changes while storing the food can lead to bacteria growth, which could harm pets and result in the kind of symptoms she saw her dog experience.

The TikToker said she was left with a $600 bill and had to put her dog on four different medications and special pet food for his gastro issues.

However, she also admitted that she wasn’t absolutely sure that the pet food caused her dog to have issues.

“So even though I’m not 1,000 percent positive that it was the food that caused his issues,” the woman continued. “The vet is pretty convinced that, that’s what is going on.”

Viewers react to the veterinarian’s advice

In the comments section, some expressed concerns about refrigerated pet food.

“My dog won’t eat it,” user Wanda Dow wrote. “I make his food and give him Katherine Heigl’s badlands dry food. He loves it.”

“Fresh pet is not the best,” user Melissa Green said. “A lot of times it can go bad quick. I use freeze dried raw food and add wet food with water/broth for extra moisture for my dogs. That way there’s no chance of salmonella.”

However, other pet owners vouched for the pet food and said it was safe.

“I have fed my dogs fresh pet for several years now,” user BrownEyedGirl said. “Zero issues. One is 12 and other is 10.”

“I’ve been feeding my dog this for years have yet to have a problem and I feed him the role the stuff in the bag everything,” another user said.

The popularity of fresh food options for pets has exploded in recent years and is projected to continue to grow. Nonetheless, experts have said fresh pet is not necessarily better or more nutritious than standard pet food. Fresh options also run a higher risk of having bacteria or parasite contamination or having an unbalanced nutrition.

The Daily Dot reached out to TikTok user SarahinFl via TikTok comment and direct message, Freshpet via email, and Walmart via contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.