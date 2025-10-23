“The art of merchandising”: A California Walmart store is going all out for its displays, and customers are impressed

A shopper spots “art museum” worthy displays at the Pico Rivera Walmart location in Los Angeles, Calif. Viewers question why this location is so special.

What displays did the shopper see at Walmart?

In a video with over 1.5 million views, TikToker Cassy (@cassyluxdiaz) showcases a tower of yellow and blue shower loofahs, organized into a tall structure. The yellow loofahs are organized to create the shape of the Walmart logo.

“Wow, this is honestly amazing,” she exclaims. “You know, just for that, let’s take [a loofah].”

She goes to the paint department, where large buckets and water containers hang from the ceiling. Sheer fabric pours from the buckets to look like paint.

Even a display of cardboard moving boxes is stacked to resemble a swirl.

In another department, red, white, and blue water coolers stack to look like the American flag.

The caption reads, “My local Walmart really stepped it up on their displays and I was AMAZED. The creativity here was chef’s kiss.”

How did viewers react to the displays?

In the comments, viewers lament that their local Walmarts don’t put together creative displays.

“My Walmart is not that creative,” one writes.

“I miss when stores would do this! My favorite was when my HEB store did like a hunted tunnel using soda boxes,” another says.

Others compliment the workers’ creative displays, saying it’s a great marketing strategy.

“The best way to sell things is to display them in a way that gets buyers thinking of different and unusual ways to use those items. It often brings awareness to an item that you have an abundance of that needs sold quickly. This is excellent sales floor management,” a commenter suggests.

“I work at Walmart, you just gave me a bunch of ideas! Thanks!” another remarks.

“The art of merchandising,” a third writes.

