Walmart worker says shopper ‘lost’ cart after leaving it unattended. Are workers supposed to watch them?

Walmart shopping can get chaotic—crowded aisles, packed shelves, and long checkout lines can make even a quick trip feel hectic.

Featured Video

With so much going on, it’s easy for things to get misplaced, including shopping carts. But if that happens, who’s responsible?

One TikTok creator and Walmart employee, @skylouieeeee, shared a video with over 21,400 views, venting about a customer who expected him to keep an eye on his cart and wasn’t happy when it disappeared.

‘Why do these people always think it’s my fault?‘

The video starts with @skylouieeeee expressing his frustration.

Advertisement

“Swear to God, why do these people always think it’s my fault?” he says. “Like, bro, I’m just a regular associate.”

He explains that he was minding his business and working in his department when a man from hardware came storming over, yelling about his missing cart.

“Some guy came from hardware screaming his [expletive] off talking about some, ‘Bro, people be taking my cart! Who took my cart?’” @ @skylouieeeee says.

At first, the employee didn’t think much of it. But a few minutes later, the customer brought the search party to his department.

Advertisement

Demanding answers

The man wasn’t just upset—he wanted someone to take responsibility.

“He came to my department with all that screaming, talking about some, ‘Hey sir, have you seen somebody that took a cart around here?’” he continues.

@skylouieeeee had no idea what the man was talking about.

Advertisement

“I told him, ‘No, I haven’t seen nobody come by here with no cart or anything like that,’” he says.

But that wasn’t the answer the shopper wanted.

“He was like, ‘You’re telling me you haven’t seen nobody walk past here with a cart full of stuff?’” he says.

The Walmart worker insisted he hadn’t seen anything, explaining that the area had been quiet all day. But the man wasn’t letting it go.

Advertisement

“You’re telling me there’s a cart full of stuff, and you haven’t seen one dude stroll past you looking suspicious?” the TikToker reports the customer asking.

At this point, @skylouieeeee was getting frustrated.

“Bro, I didn’t even know you lost the cart.”

Who’s responsible for lost carts?

That’s when the customer made a surprising claim, saying Walmart employees are supposed to look after shoppers’ carts at all times.

Advertisement

“Bro, if a customer loses their cart, you’re supposed to be watching it, bro,” the customer told the Walmart worker.

@skylouieeeee wasn’t having it.

“I don’t even know what your cart looked like. What did you have in the cart?”

The shopper listed off furniture, shelves, and blinds, but the employee still hadn’t seen any of it.

Advertisement

Instead of letting it go, the man demanded help finding the cart thief.

“Go help me look for the guy that took my basket.”

The Walmart worker refused, telling him to ask at the front of the store. But the customer said they weren’t helping either.

“This is some [expletive]. Y’all should be watching my cart. I left my cart right there for a few minutes, and nobody watched it while I was gone,” the customer says.

Advertisement

Should Walmart employees be watching carts?

The general expectation is that shoppers are responsible for their own carts—not store employees.

For example, the job description for Walmart merchandise and stocking associates includes tasks like unloading trucks, assisting fellow associates, and stocking products. However, watching over customers’ carts isn’t one of the listed duties.

If a cart goes missing, customer service can try to help, but most of the time, it’s just a case of another shopper mistakenly taking it or an employee returning it to the front.

Advertisement

In the comments section, viewers didn’t empathize with the customer; instead, they sided with the TikToker.

“Dang that happened to me too,” said one viewer. “Bro said he had like 3 things in his cart and it got taken. like go get your 3 items again.”

Advertisement

“Customers are in charge of there own carts they lose its on them,” remarked another.

“Quit walking away from the basket that’s a simple solution, this happens all time at Kroger,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @skylouieeeee via TikTok comment and to Walmart through its online contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.