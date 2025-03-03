‘O’Reilly’s has it’: Man shops regular Mobile 1, Valvoline, Castrol oil at Walmart. Then he realizes it’s all gone

Going to the store for a specific item, only to find that it is no longer available on shelves, can be quite a jarring experience.

One Walmart shopper shared their surprise with 315,000 viewers on TikTok, as he tried to find conventional oil stocked in-store to change out what was sitting in his engine.

Posted to TikTok by user Dave (@squarebodydave), the video shows an entire shelf of synthetic oil or synthetic blend engine oil. What’s missing is the conventional oil the poster knows and loves—not one bottle in sight.

“So I’m at Walmart trying to find some oil to change it, and I swear by. We always know it’s cheaper at Walmart,” he says in the video. “I just now noticed that you cannot buy regular engine oil anymore. It’s all synthetic.”

The video shows Dave going down the aisle of available engine oil brands and types available on shelves at his local Walmart. He finds that nearly all of them are fully synthetic oil or synthetic oil blends. There is one exception, on the opposite shelf, closest to the floor, where it could be easily missed.

“I did find one out of all this,” he says. “Quaker State, 10-30, all mileage. Kind of crazy.”

What is the difference between synthetic and conventional oil?

There are some key differences between the synthetic and conventional forms of engine oil.

Conventional oil is a refined form of crude oil, which is pumped from the ground, while synthetic oil is engineered using synthesized base oils, which are made in a lab.

If you ask the manufacturer, synthetic oil is recommended for most modern vehicles, as it improves engine function in low temperatures, is more resistant to breaking down with heat exposure, and can prevent the buildup of sludge and deposits.

How do I know what kind of engine oil my car needs?

If you aren’t doing your own oil changes, or if you need some clarity on what to ask for at your first oil change with a new car, there is a fairly straightforward and simple way to identify what kind of oil is needed for your engine.

Most owner’s manuals will include the type of oil recommended for your car. Even if your vehicle’s manual states that conventional oil will work, considering the driving conditions you’ll be in might lead you to try a synthetic oil for its benefits.

Synthetic oil is also usually a bit more expensive than conventional oil, at about twice the cost.

What do others think?

Some viewers shared their own recommendations for a conventional oil, most frequently naming the Rotella brand.

“Rotella T4 15w40 is conventional and dirt cheap for an old small block,” one commenter wrote.

“Rotella t4 15w-40,” another said. “Newest vehicle I own is an 81 and the oldest is a 36, I put that in all of them.”

“Rotella 15w40 still has a regular oil instead of a synthetic,” a further user said. “I run that usually all year long in my k20.”

Regarding Dave’s claim that Walmart is the most affordable, several viewers were quick to disagree.

“Rural King is cheaper than Walmart,” one commenter wrote.

“Farm stores are cheaper and have better oils,” another commented. “I go to farm & fleet or runnings.”

“If you have a rural Kings nearby normally they are the cheapest and they’re cheaper than Walmart and they have regular oil,” a third wrote.

