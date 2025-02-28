‘Ain’t that something’: Man says Walmart is selling this $100 T-shirt for $12.98. What happened?

A Walmart customer’s viral video sparked a conversation on the fickle nature of pricey fashion. Dr. Keef (@projectkeef) posted a TikTok that’s accrued over 522,000 views speaking to this persistent phenomenon.

In the video, he holds up a Carrots T-shirt while shopping at Walmart. According to Keef, he could swear that just a few years ago, he spent over $100 for a tee from the same brand. Now, Walmart sells an item from the brand for under $13.

“So I’m at Walmart, and I see this Carrots shirt, right?” he says, showing the shirt in question. It’s a black tee with a white font that reads “Carrots” on it. Next, he pans the camera lens down to reveal the price tag: $12.98.

“Thirteen dollars. I want to say like in 2020, I bought one of them shirts at a store in the mall for like over $100,” he says. “Ain’t that something?”

Carrots price drop?

The value of fashion, much like art, is rooted in perception, exclusivity, and desirability. It’s the same reason why Supreme Clothing would resell for “hundreds of dollars” above resale. Limited quantities of a product drop are available, and people want to get their hands on it. Moreover, some may want these items just to wear them as clothing options. While others want to hold onto these particular products in the hopes of reselling them to turn a profit.

Additionally, like any good artist, Anwar Carrots, the founder of the Carrots brand, carries a well-documented story associated with his clothing. For instance, this 2022 Los Angeles Times piece is a good example of the Carrots story being told.

It appears there was a time when Carrots pieces were sold at a premium. Furthermore, the reverberations of this period can still be captured online. Such as a StockX listing where a white Carrots t-shirt is, as of this writing, being sold for $90.

To illustrate this evident price drop even further, one Poshmark page also showcases several Carrots pieces hovering near the $100 range.

Walmart x Carrots

In January 2025, Women’s Wear Daily reported that Anwar Carrots was collaborating with Walmart. The Trenton, New Jersey-based fashion designer created a “Homegrown” collection specifically for the retailer. He says of the partnership: “The idea of accessibility, self-reliance and intentionality. Blended with personal style and taste — inspired the name ‘Homegrown,’”

In addition, he said, “It’s a great play on words. Reflecting the juxtaposition between farm life and fashion. Walmart has always felt like a reliable, comforting space to me. A modern extension of ‘home’ where you can find everything needed to live and thrive.”

The same article features promotional photography of the designer’s own children rocking clothes from the line. Carrots also stated that teaming up with the brand came from a place of wanting to make his offerings more accessible. However, that doesn’t mean he’s skimping on quality. “It’s inspiring to work with a brand so deeply connected to people’s everyday lives. Especially when it comes to making quality and affordability a priority,” he said.

The fashionista added, “With this collection, we’ve created something that resonates with families. [It] Celebrates growth, and brings everyone together, proving that inclusivity and empowerment can go hand-in-hand.”

While Walmart sells the new Carrots offerings in sets, he encourages folks to mix them in with the brand’s other product lines. He likens the blending of past and present to “buying a rainbow bunch of carrots.”

Viewers shook their head

Many thought he got hosed for spending that much on a Carrots t-shirt.

“I worked at pacsun n his shirts was like $45 if u paid $100 im sorry for you boss,” one person penned.

While another echoed this: “You paid over $100 for that. Suckers are born every day.”

But others stated that they remember shelling out big bucks for Carrots gear. “Hell I paid 100 for the Carrots Crocs,” one said.

Conversely, some mentioned that some brands experienced reverse exclusivity. I.e., they started as Walmart offerings, and are now prized possessions in the fashion community. “It’s the opposite for Champion. Now it’s hella expensive everywhere else and they don’t sell it at Walmart anymore,” a user wrote.

Whereas another person in the comments stated that this price drop has guided their spending principles. “This is why I never buy expensive clothes. They always go on sale or end up in ross for half price,” they wrote.

What’s next?

Furthermore, there seems to be a trend where brands and labels that have gone out of fashion have made a resurgence. In the mid-90s, Fila clothing gained popularity. After it fell out of fashion, Korean businessman Gene Yoon purchased the brand and it experienced a resurgence.

And as the aforementioned TikToker expressed, Champion is another brand that experienced a popularity spike. Business Insider attributes its resurgence to a yearning for ’90s nostalgia.

The role this psychological phenomenon plays in fashion isn’t anything new. In fact, it’s almost cyclical. And if that’s the case, if one can time out when a time period’s fashion will become trendy again, they can make bank.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carrots and Walmart via email and Dr. Keef via TikTok comment.



