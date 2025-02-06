‘Frozen or fresh?????’: Woman issues warning for anyone who buys broccoli at Walmart

Walmart shoppers’ anxieties are peaking after a broccoli recall got serious. Apparently, it can even cause death. What makes this broccoli such a threat? Why did the FDA have to escalate this case? Could this broccoli be in your freezer right now?

Killer broccoli

Thanks to a PSA by this TikToker, people are throwing out this pack of dangerous broccoli from their freezers.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard, but broccoli has a recall. Well, Walmart has a broccoli recall. And it’s saying that you might not be alive anymore if you eat it,” says Rachael (@rachaeliskool). Rachael films this video on top of a green screen effect with a screenshot from a Fox 6 Milwaukee News post. The screenshot reads, “FDA escalates Walmart broccoli recall to highest threat level: risk of ‘death.’”

Rachael’s video has gathered over 900 comments and 561,700 views.

Viewers in the comments beg Rachael to answer more questions, which Rachael promptly attended to.

“Frozen or fresh??? FROZEN OR FRESH????????” asked one comment. Rachael responded with a video explaining that it was for a bag of fresh broccoli florets from Walmart’s Marketside brand.

“This is old. From like Dec. maybe get updated news?” another comment said.

Again, Rachael made a response video explaining that while it was a while ago, people may have frozen it and still have it available in their freezers.

And sure enough, one viewer admitted to recently eating the broccoli after freezing the bag.

FDA recall and escalation

The recall of the Walmart broccoli was first released in late December. The recall began as a result of Health and Human Services workers finding “Listeria monocytogenes in ‘multiple samples’ from a Texas Walmart,” reports Northeastern newsroom Wavy. The FDA recall is on its website. The recalled bags have a best by date of Dec. 10, 2024.

Further investigation found that the broccoli in several other states had also been infected. As of right now, 20 states have been identified as having contaminated broccoli. These states include Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, according to Wavy.

What’s the risk?

Listeriosis is a foodborne infection caused by coming in contact with the bacteria listeria monocytogenes. According to the CDC, symptoms of Listeriosis can include fever and flu-like symptoms. It’s estimated that about 1,600 people become infected with the infection every year, and about 260 people die from it every year. People who are diagnosed with the infection can be put on antibiotics to cure it.

Considering the risk associated with the Walmart broccoli, customers are frustrated they were not notified.

“Tell me why we made broccoli salad with that damn broccoli on 1/10. Still have another bag in the fridge! I wasn’t notified and I use order pickup!” one customer said.

“The way i eat walmart broccoli literally every day of my life, pray 4 me yall,” said another.

But, again, the only packs affected have a Dec. 10, 2024 best by date.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rachael for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Walmart via email.

