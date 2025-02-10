‘I was wondering why it was so full’: Walmart shopper scans Breyer’s, Blue Bell, Great Value in the ice cream aisle. Then she notices Ben & Jerry’s

Several retailers, such as Target and Walmart, rolled back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in response to the new United States presidential administration. But shoppers believe that one outspoken ice cream brand—Ben & Jerry’s—may be at odds with these stores.

In a video with over 829,000 views, Kelli Wiggins (@kawessentials) walks down the ice cream aisle at Walmart.

She shows several brands of ice cream, including Great Value, Breyer’s, and Blue Bell, opening the freezer doors. However, when she gets to Ben & Jerry’s shelf, she shows no handle to open the door.

The caption reads, “I was wondering why it was so full.”

What is Ben & Jerry’s posting in response to Trump?

Ben & Jerry’s has been outspoken on TikTok in support of DEI, climate change awareness, and more, pushing back against action by the Trump administration. The brand even posted dictionary definitions of “oligarchy” and “democracy” in response to Elon Musk’s recent collaboration with the Trump administration.

But what does that have to do with Walmart? Some shoppers believe the retailer may be attempting to censor Ben & Jerry’s and lower sales by making its ice cream cartons harder to access.

Walmart isn’t the only store that may be locking up Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. The Daily Dot previously reported on Safeway locking up its Ben & Jerry’s display.

What do others think of Ben & Jerry’s Walmart display?

Many viewers believe that the handle-less Walmart freezer could be an intentional attempt to discourage Ben & Jerry’s sales.

“Ppl keep saying the door is broken and whatnot, BUT this isn’t the only video where it’s specifically ONLY the Ben and Jerry’s door that is locked/broken,” one commenter wrote.

“If you see locked or missing Ben & Jerry’s. That means the store rolled back in DEI, and Ben and Jerry’s decided to cut ties with the company… YEP,” another claimed. However, neither brand has announced changes to their business relationship.

However, some note that the Ben & Jerry’s case at their local Walmart isn’t locked.

“Where is this happening? Just bought some today, no lock on door at my Walmart,” a viewer shared.

“Ben & Jerry’s is not locked at the Walmart I work at,” another wrote.

“My Walmart they are open so it’s just certain locations doing it. it’s not like you can’t just open other door and grab one,” a third added.

Grocery workers offer a different perspective.

“People are just assuming it’s the grocery store’s fault. Most of the locks at other places are on there to protect from people messing with the product. If you want to buy, you just have to ask,” one said.

“I work at Walmart. It just means the door is broken,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wiggins via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Walmart and Ben & Jerry’s for further information.



