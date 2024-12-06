‘I look at our Ring footage and see’: Woman discovers 2 Walmart bags outside her home. She didn’t order them

A woman wants answers after receiving multiple packages from Walmart that she never ordered.

In a viral TikTok video with over 1.8 million views, user GSY (@gsy2024) gave details about the experience.

It left her feeling both confused and apprehensive.

She also simply wanted to ensure the person who made the deliveries actually received their things.

Walmart mystery deliveries

According to the TikToker, about a week and a half ago, she began receiving packages that she never ordered.

“Walmart- what is happening?” text overlaid on the clip said.

After checking her Ring footage, she saw the driver leave the items on her doorstep and even take a photo of them.

The bags had no stickers or information that she could use to identify who ordered the delivery.

She decided to gift the items to her local church and ignore the incident.

However, on another day, she discovered yet another delivery.

This time, it contained the first initial and last name of a person.

So, the woman took the matter into her own hands. She tried to identify if the groceries belonged to someone in her neighborhood, but she was unsuccessful.

Next, she contacted Walmart for help.

The customer service representative assured her that she would not receive any more packages.

Yet, she later received yet another parcel.

“What is this?” the woman asked, holding a small parcel toward the camera.

It had the same name as the other packages.

“I hope it’s not one of those weird scams,” she concluded.

Holiday scams

Her concerns about scams are valid.

During the holidays, shopping scams do surge.

On Monday, the IRS issued a PSA to shoppers to be cautious “because scammers are also shopping – for their next victim’s personal information.”

“The holiday shopping season and the fast-approaching tax season create a tempting target for identity thieves and scam artists,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said. “Taxpayers should use extra caution this holiday season to protect their valuable personal and financial information, whether shopping online or clicking on links in email and other messages. A little extra caution can protect taxpayers’ confidential information and reduce the risk of identity theft in the upcoming filing season.”

The PSA also includes tips for not falling prey to scammers this holiday season.

Viewers respond

In the video’s comments section, many tried to offer advice about how to figure out the origins of the mysterious packages.

“So why not go to the post office and give those names and find out if they can figure out who the person is?” user jodiejojoglover wrote.

“Do you have a crawl space or an attic that you don’t use? you might have a tenant living there,” user the_wizard_e_fod said.

However, many also worried that she may have fallen victim to a scam.

“Check all of your credit cards, my daughter had something similar happen and it was a scam. They had stolen her identity, but was mailing stuff to her house,” user uhhuh wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to user GSY via comment and direct message and Walmart by contact form for comment.

