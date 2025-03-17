‘Thankfully I opened it up and checked’: Auto shop worker says car’s tires wouldn’t balance. Then he sees what Walmart tech left inside

An auto service tech couldn’t understand why a customer’s tire wouldn’t properly balance after visiting Walmart. It wasn’t until they decided to take a closer look that they found what the previous tech did wrong.

Featured Video

A TikToker who goes by Jabooty on the platform (@xjabooty) documented their discovery in a viral clip that’s garnered 1.7 million views. Numerous commenters who responded to his video shared his shock.

Left behind

“Me wondering why the tire won’t balance. And was asking 30 weight in each side,” a text overlay in the video reads.

Advertisement

Jabooty pans from the tire fixed to the tire balancing machine to its diagnostic screen. Next, the clip transitions to footage of the tire removed from the machine. In the video, it’s clear that the tire’s been separated from the rim of the car. This was done, presumably, to see if there was anything wrong with the tire.

It doesn’t take long for Jabooty to spot what’s wrong with the tire—there’s something between the rubber and rim. Someone can be heard narrating off camera, “Bro…” and then another employee of the auto service shop is shown reaching inside.

The other employee cackles as he extricates the item. As it turns out, it’s a shop tablet, which looks like an iPad, wedged between the tire and rim.

“This guy left the tablet!” he says, laughing into the camera. “No!” he remarks, while still laughing as the video comes to a close.

Advertisement

He added in the caption, “Crazy work Walmart technician accidentally puts iPad in tire and almost made me install it on car thankfully I opened it up and checked because balance was asking crazy.”

Tire balancing errors

Unfortunately, there have been numerous reports of errors folks have made while balancing tires. Tire Review Magazine penned an article that highlights how these mistakes can lead to “wheel damage during balancing.”

The outlet states that one of the first points of error can occur just from how the tires are initially mounted. Traditionally there are only two mounting methods: utilizing a “center hub bore or via the lug holes using a pin plate.”

Advertisement

The latter method is oftentime employed for “high-end wheels or ones that are easily damaged.” Following this, service techs must “select the correct collet size for assembly.” If the wrong collet fixtures aren’t implemented for a “snug fit,” then problems can occur. When the wrong size is used, then the wheel will move whilst being balanced. Ultimately, this will more than likely lead to “false readings and inaccurate balance,” the website states.

Spindle

Afterward, service techs will “mount the tire onto the wheel balancer spindle.” Again, its imperative workers take the type of wheel into account. If a wheel is one that’s “easily damaged” then two people should work in tandem to complete this task. That’s because, during this process, it’s not uncommon for the wheel to slam against the spindle.

If this occurs, then the spindle will more than likely damage these wheels. Steel wheels, however, are less likely to incur damage. This is because they can usually withstand greater impacts and are less susceptible to cracks/bends.

Advertisement

Once the wheel’s been affixed to the spindle, weights must be applied to it. Adhesive or clip-on weights can be employed during balancing protocol, and both come with pros and cons. Clip on weights are traditionally more secure, however, the locking mechanisms can potentially harm aluminum rims. For these types of wheels, adhesive weights are traditionally used to protect their coating.

Furthermore, some rims are designed with flanges that prevent clip-on weights from being utilized. Auto techs should consider these when selecting the type of balancing weights to use. Additionally, techs can use either coated or un-coated weights—the latter of which are usually used for steel wheels.

Once these weights have been applied, the wheel should be spun to assess any imbalances. If done properly, once the wheels are installed, the driver shouldn’t feel any wobbling in their vehicle.

Other mistakes

Automotive tire business Coats writes on its website about other mistakes that often occur in balancing tires. Service techs will put weights in the wrong place on the tire, which results in an unstable drive feel. Also, “old weights” may be left on the car which can further muddy proper balancing protocols.

Advertisement

Moreover, mechanics may fail to calibrate their balancing machines prior to balancing a tire. If this tech hasn’t been calibrated the right way, then it’s impossible to correctly balance a tire.

And then other tire balancing gaffes happen from techs who simply neglect to affix a wheel properly. Whether it’s to the spindle itself, or the weights to the wheel, these oversights can ruin a wheel or tire. Also, different tire/rim manufacturers have different guidelines for balancing. Service technicians should always refer to these before working on balancing a patron’s wheel.

Viewers are shocked

One user who replied to Jabooty’s video seemed to instantly recognize the iPad’s origin. “I know a Walmart auto center iPad from anywhere,” they penned.

Advertisement

Someone else said they found someone potentially trafficking marijuana with the tire. “I found an ounce of tree. The tire was 15 years old,” they said.

Another was just shocked that they left the iPad inside between the rim and tire. “BRUHHH HOW” they penned.

Jabooty speculated as to how this could’ve occurred in a comment reply: “Bro went to get the other tires from the back and put tablet down and forgot when he came back pumped air and had it ready for me to balance.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Jabooty via TikTok comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.