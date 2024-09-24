‘I’ll never forgive you for this’: Walmart shopper buys $4 Shake ‘N Bake. She can’t believe what’s missing

When it comes to grocery shopping, people are exposing brands left and right for misleading products. But at what point is the customer in the wrong?

Kraft has been around for decades (we’ve all enjoyed the brand’s Mac and Cheese at some point). But recently, they’ve been catching some slack on social media.

One content creator called out the company for its alleged false advertisement with Velveeta. Another woman specifically called out their Mac and Cheese for its new serving size.

And now, another TikTok user is calling out the same company for a different product: Shake ‘N Bake.

What happened to Shake ‘N Bake’?

In a video posted on Sept. 19, that has now reached over 400,000 views, TikTok user @pinkcvsqtip vents about her new Shake ‘N Bake box that she’d recently purchased from Walmart.

She became furious after seeing that there have been some changes to the product since she’d bought it last.

“Shake and Bake I’ll never forgive you for this,” the TikToker wrote in a text overlay.

Originally, Shake ‘N Bakes used to include a plastic bag that made it easy for consumers to shake the seasoning packets onto their food. Now, the boxes no longer include the bag, and just have the packets of seasoning instead.

“That just means I paid four dollars for two f**king packs of breadcrumbs,” she fumes in the clip.

Apparently, @pinkcvsqtip wasn’t the only one who’d stumbled across this new alteration of the product.

In the comments section, others who’ve purchased Shake ‘N Bake shared their own experiences after finding that the inside bag was no longer included.

“My mom was just yelling about the bag the other day,” one user shared.

“I was so angry the last time I bought it and had to use a bag at home and guess what THE BAG BUSTED pork dust everywhere,” another commented.

“I feel this deep in my soul. I’ve been screaming about it for MONTHS,” a third said.

All of these people found it to be a shocking reveal. But should they have?

The Daily Dot previously reported on a similar Shake ‘N Bake situation, when a woman called out the brand for ‘shrinkflation’.

Shake ‘N Bake announced back in 2022 that they were discontinuing the plastic bags inside of their product in favor of the environment. The press release reported that the change would “eliminate 900,000 pounds of plastic waste – equivalent to the weight of more than 270 mid-size cars.”

The brand also made sure to make consumers aware of this change with a clarification label.

“No shaker bags for less plastic packaging,” is a disclaimer that is now printed on the front of Shake ‘N Bake boxes, as featured in @pinkcvsqtip’s video.

Kraft’s press release reported that 73% of consumers want to reduce their plastic waste but are unsure how. And yet, the change has clearly left a lot of shoppers unhappy.

As one commenter wrote, “I haven’t bought Shake ‘N Bake since they stopped putting bags n them. Generic tastes just as good.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kraft Heinz via email and @pinkcvsqtip via TikTok DM.

