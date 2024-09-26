‘Ain’t nobody got time for that’: Walmart shopper says she had to make 3 separate transactions during one shopping trip. Why?

A frequent Walmart shopper recently voiced her frustrations after being forced to make three separate transactions in different departments.

In @raisingreynauds’ video, she shares that she had to buy a $5 blackhead strip in the makeup section, an $11 screen protector in electronics, and her groceries in a third transaction. “Ain’t nobody got time for that,” she says.

@raisingreynauds blames having to make multiple transactions on “Walmart thieves.”

“Walmart thieves, y’all better count your days,” she says.

Her video was viewed 55,000 times.

Are other shoppers experiencing the same issues?

The video quickly gained traction, with many users sharing similar frustrations.

One Walmart shopper, @ashleyreckseit, commented, “The fact that you had to do 3 different transactions is insane. That’s why I stopped going to Walmart.”

Other commenters pointed out the added frustration of items being locked up. @cindy.gongre noted, “It’s ridiculous, and no one is ever there to open it or takes a lifetime to get there!”

@Candis.m added, “They locked my $10 makeup wipes in a box to take with me to the register… Haven’t been back since.”

As previously reported by the Daily Dot, another Walmart shopper, Keana Marie Carr (@keana.carr), documented how she was inconvenienced while trying to buy razors. First, she says her shopping cart wasn’t allowed in the beauty and self-care aisle with her. Then, she says she was forced to pay for the items right there in the aisle.

This frustration reflects a larger trend. Retailers like Target and Walmart have increasingly locked up everyday items to combat theft. This has led to long waits and multiple transactions, with one Walmart shopper saying they waited for nearly an hour for a worker’s assistance.

Another shopper, after waiting 15 minutes for whitening strips, wondered how much Walmart is losing in sales.

Forbes spoke with an expert about this. They said that retailers, due to locking items up, will likely see a 15% to 25% reduction in sales.

Many echoed the sentiment that the shopping experience has become unnecessarily complicated.

As a result, many now prefer online shopping. The TikToker shared in a comment, “That is EXACTLY why I quit shopping in there and just pay for Walmart+ delivery. I can’t STAND these thieves.”

What do Walmart employees say about the issue?

Even Walmart employees chimed in explaining the challenges they face.

@oliviapoore01, who says they work at Walmart, shared, “The Walmart I work at has family planning, electric toothbrushes, electric razors, and even some face care locked up. We don’t like it either.”

Other users, like @heather_0122, pointed out that not all Walmarts operate this way, and the experience varies by location, which may confuse a Walmart shopper who is used to a different store.

Has the shopping experience changed for good?

For many, the inconvenience has ruined the once-enjoyable task of shopping in person. @raisingreynauds summed it up, “I love going to the grocery store, but it’s not fun anymore.”

According to Forbes, retailers are beginning to test solutions like smart locks to streamline the process. However, it might not be enough to bring back a frustrated Walmart shopper who now prefers other alternatives.

The Daily Dot reached out to Courtney for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Walmart via email.

