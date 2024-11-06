‘Is this even really happening?’: Walmart shopper demands answers after opening up Milk Dud box and seeing what’s inside

TikTokers Doug and Jenn are seeking answers after purchasing Milk Duds from Walmart, only to find a single Milk Dud inside one of the boxes.

Featured Video

The viral video begins with Jenn filming Doug.

“Bought this at Walmart,” she says, panning the camera to reveal a bag of various chocolate candies.

She then instructs Doug to “open it.”

Advertisement

Doug takes a Milk Dud from the bag, begins unwrapping it, and shows the inside of the candy box. Instead of a full box of Milk Duds, the box contains only one small piece of candy.

“An entire cardboard box for one Milk Dud?” she says, shaking her head. “They’re really cheapin’ out on the kids this year.”

As she says this, Doug places the single piece of candy in his mouth. Jenn responds with an exaggerated, “Oh Doug!”

In the video’s caption, she writes, “One Milk Dud per box? Is this even really happening? Shrinkflation is happening!”

Advertisement

What is candy shrinkflation?

According to the Corporate Finance Institute, “shrinkflation” is the practice of reducing the size or quantity of a product while the price remains the same or even increases.

Often companies utilize shrinkflation “when faced with rising input costs, as it can help maintain profit margins,” reports Investopedia.

Since 2020, many consumers have expressed frustration over feeling the effects of shrinkflation—even when it comes to Halloween candy.

Advertisement

Doug and Jen’s experience isn’t isolated. Many customers have taken to the internet to share how their candy has been affected by shrinkflation this Halloween.

The Daily Dot reported on another TikToker who found a single M&M in a Halloween candy bag, as well as a woman who voiced her frustration after discovering only two M&Ms in a candy bag purchased from Costco.

Doug and Jenn’s video has 155,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers shared their own frustrations and similar experiences with candy shrinkflation.

Advertisement

“I noticed the same thing with mine,” one viewer commented.

“There’s only ever been 2 in the box, so they are only giving one now. Shrinkflation,” another remarked.

“And the fact that those bags were almost $30 is hilarious,” one viewer shared.

Another agreed, saying, “Some of mine were empty, same bag.”

Advertisement

Viewers share other shrinkflation experiences

Several viewers mentioned seeing similar issues with other products, not just candy.

“Same! I got a mixed pack and the Rice Krispie was tiny. So embarrassing. I grabbed Capri Sun and Kool-Aid to hand out as well. WTH?” one commented.

“We found a Life Savers gummy in our pack that had one single gummy,” another shared.

Advertisement

One viewer added, “I had a Life Savers gummy pack with two gummies in the wrapper and several Butterfingers with no candy in sight. Lol.”

“It’s like trick-or-inflation!” another viewer joked.

Some blame manufacturers, not Walmart

A few viewers defended Walmart, suggesting that the issue lies with the manufacturer, not the store.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t matter where you bought it from, the store isn’t skimping—it’s the candy manufacturer,” one commenter wrote.

Another shared, “I bought mine at the dollar store, and it was 10 bucks for four in the pack. I think they have a cheap manufacturer.”

The Food Daily supports these claims, arguing that manufacturers are to blame for the reduction in Halloween candy sizes. They suggest that candy shrinkflation is a response to rising cocoa prices as manufacturers attempt to offset the increased costs.

A report from the Agri-Food Institute explained that cocoa, a key ingredient in chocolate candy, has seen a decline in production due to changing weather patterns in West Africa. This limited supply has driven up prices.

Advertisement

Chocolate candy manufacturers, like Hershey (which produces Milk Duds), have been particularly hard-hit by these cocoa price increases, leading them to raise prices on their products and, in some cases, decreasing product size.

The Daily Dot reached out to Doug and Jenn via TikTok comment, as well as to Hersey and Walmart through their contact forms for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.