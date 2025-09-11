“We love when they wave back”: Smoked wagyu brisket “twerking” as it’s being sliced has viewers feeling unsettled

Brisket is usually celebrated for its smoky flavor, tender texture, and melt-in-your-mouth quality when done right.

But one Texas meat market had viewers feeling uneasy after posting a video of a wagyu brisket that appeared to move on its own.

People aren’t big fans of the “twerking brisket”

The Chopping Block (@the_choppingblock), a Texas-based butcher shop, uploaded a TikTok video that quickly went viral, getting more than 12.5 million views in just two day

In the clip, an employee uses an electric knife to slice through the center of a smoked wagyu brisket. As the blade passes through, the separated slices begin to wiggle and shake, making it look eerily alive.

“Another Wagyu Brisket Twerking,” the video’s text overlay reads.

In the caption, the shop added: “Another day, another brisket shaking its thing for us. We love when they wave back. No AI used in making of this video.”

Why could this be happening?

Japanese Wagyu beef is known for its distinct marbling, the white streaks of fat running throughout the muscle. Unlike many other cuts, wagyu has an unusually high fat content, and that fat renders into a buttery texture once cooked.

What makes it so distinct is the painstaking way these cattle are raised. For decades, Japanese farmers have perfected methods to encourage soft, evenly marbled fat instead of tough muscle.

To get there, the cattle are kept on carefully managed diets and stress-free routines. In fact, part of the process involves giving them a slower, calmer lifestyle so their bodies don’t build up tension.

That same fat might also be the culprit behind the unsettling “dance.” When sliced with an electric knife, the vibration can make the delicate layers of fat and muscle fibers tremble, giving off the illusion that the brisket is “twerking” on its own.

In the comments, plenty of viewers admitted the sight made them lose their appetite.

“Hey .. yeah. I didn’t like that..,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in: “The brisket looks good, but get a real knife.”

“I don’t want my wagyu twerking…” a third added.

“This is what makes people vegan,” a fourth chimed in.

