‘Our waitress said I was the first person to ever order this’: Waffle House customer orders Cheeseburger Hash Brown bowl. Then they bring it out

A Waffle House diner was shocked to learn he was the first patron to order a cheeseburger hash brown bowl. At least that’s what the employee at the location Josh T. Godfrey (@joshtgodfrey) visited told him.

Godfrey, who regularly posts videos with his mother, visited the chain when he spotted the menu item. He documented his first try of the meal in a clip that’s garnered over 2 million views.

First-time bowl order

Godfrey begins, “Y’all, our waitress said I was the first person ever to order this at Waffle House. Let me show you, it’s on the menu. So I don’t know how I’m the first, but.”

He then flips his camera to show off the restaurant chain’s laminated menu. He focuses on the Chicken Melt hash brown bowl. Indeed, in parenthesis beside the item name is an option that indicates (or Cheeseburger) as an option.

The TikToker narrates, “So it’s the Chicken Melt Hash Brown Bowl, but, I got the cheeseburger version. So, let’s see what a cheeseburger hash brown bowl looks like from Waffle House.”

Following this, he focuses the camera lens back on his face and says, “And y’all know it’s back in the kitchen like, ‘I don’t know how to make that. What’s that? I don’t know.’”

Godfrey’s video cuts to him looking down at his table. It appears that his meal has been brought to him.

“She just brought it,” he says, flashing a look to the camera while pouting his lips. Next, he shows off the cheeseburger hash brown melt he ordered.

The verdict

In the bowl, there are crispy pieces of burger meat layered on top of golden brown potato strips smothered in melted cheese.

“Y’all. It’s just meat, cheese, and onions, and hash browns,” he says. He then pans his camera up to his mother who was chewing. She nods her head and remarks, “Pretty simple.”

Godfrey laughs and says, “Wow.” After this, he takes a bite.

“That’s really good. I’m about to get me a second one to go,” he says, smiling at his mom off-camera. He then places another fork full of food into his mouth, which causes him to dance in his seat. “Mmmm,” he murmurs.

The end of his clip showcases a cheeseburger hash brown bowl covered in ketchup. “Y’all, ten out of ten. Put some ketchup on there…it’s good y’all,” he concludes.

Several viewers said they weren’t surprised he enjoyed the menu item. One even offered up their own method of customizing the meal. “That would’ve slapped with some waffle house sauce,” they penned.

Another said they were shocked by how good the item’s presentation was. “First time I’ve ever seen the food look better than the picture,” they wrote.

Someone else broke down the dish, stating that its concept is not such a foreign concept. “It’s basically like cheeseburger casserole looks like some people do noodles some do hash browns,” they said.

One Waffle House employee stated that this was a regular order, however: “I work at Waffle House and this is so common idk how ppl don’t know that.”

While this TikToker said that the cheeseburger hash brown bowl was simply a re-branded menu item: “Ohhhh the patty melt hash brown bowl got a new name.”

A Waffle House Staple

The popular Georgia chain has been around since 1955, but its tailored hash brown creations didn’t gain steam until decades later. Garden & Gun reports that it wasn’t until February 9, 1984, that menus started featuring hash brown ordering nomenclature. Since then, this has become a staple of Waffle House ordering.

It all started when the brand’s owners began noticing cooks were topping hash browns “they made for themselves and friends.” Adding in chunks of ham or slices of cheese and other accouterments, the era of custom hash browns began. The outlet quoted Jim Hosseini, executive vice president of the chain, on this shift in hash brown ordering. Previously, Hosseini was managing a Georgia Waffle House location.

According to the VP, this discovery was made in the kitchen, not through marketing initiatives and product testing. “All of this grew organically in the restaurants by our cooks and our customers. There were no grand marketing plans that put it all in motion,” he said.

Hashbrown bowls are a favorite

Consequently, hash brown bowls seemed like a logical progression of these customized flat-grilled potato creations. The Daily Dot has previously reported on Waffle House’s “secret” full menu.

Waffle House’s menu placards that have become synonymous with the restaurant are suggestions on how to pair these offerings. This means that diners can personalize their meals any way that they like. Of course, extra add-ons will result in extra charges. So if you plan on piling on the toppings, just be cognizant that they’ll come with extra charges.

For the uninitiated, however, menus provide some examples of what you could order with corresponding price points.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Waffle House via email and Godfrey via TikTok comment.



