‘Should have looked into that before you bought it’: Driver buys a Volvo. Then he finds out how he has to start it

It seems like everything requires a subscription these days. One car owner called out Volvo after an important feature was locked behind an in-app subscription.

In a video with over 75,000 views, car enthusiast JW Montoya (@jw_montoya) sits in the driver’s seat of his wife’s Volvo.

“Volvo might be the biggest scam,” he claims, holding the keys.

He explains that his wife recently purchased a used “2022 or 2023” Volvo. He does not disclose the model but says they chose the “inscription” upgrade, which comes with “all the bells and whistles.”

“It comes with app access and also remote start,” he says. “You know what it doesn’t have? Remote start with your key fob.”

He explains that remote start only works using the Volvo app.

“That’s not normally an issue, but you have to pay a subscription for your app,” he laments. “So if, for some reason, you don’t renew your subscription, you lose your remote start.”

He notes they had to use several loaner vehicles while his wife’s Volvo received repairs, and they couldn’t use the remote start.

The caption continues, “This is the biggest scam in the car industry. Remote start access only with the app. Which the app is only available through paid subscription. Once you stop paying for your subscription, you lose your remote start access.”

Why is Volvo’s remote start in-app only?

According to Volvo, remote start is available in many 2016 and later models using the Volvo Cars app. While the manufacturer doesn’t clarify why remote start isn’t available on the physical key fob, viewers discuss this choice.

“Remote start is not a thing on Euro cars. Remote start is illegal in most/all European countries…..so it is not on the key it is through software. All my BMWs and Land Rovers have been this way,” one suggested.

“BMW *those made in Germany, don’t have it all bc of emission law so feel blessed my friend,” another said.

However, Volvo does offer a remote-start add-on for key fobs, which can be purchased at a dealership.

Viewers discuss subscriptions for car features

In the comments, viewers point out that many car brands require in-app subscriptions to access certain features.

“2024 Subaru Forester requires subscription for remote start to Subaru starlink. Not on key fob. I can change climate presets which is nice but not activate seat warmers,” one shared.

“Toyota, Lexus, Mini, Honda, Acura, BMW, Mercedes all have this problem,” another said.

“A lot of manufacturers are doing this now. Even non-luxury brands like Toyota and Mazda,” a third added.

Despite the growing popularity of car app subscriptions, many drivers push back against the cost.

“Should be free,” a viewer wrote.

“Sub for the app? Nah, that’s miserly on their part,” another said.

“You thought it was the inscription model, but they really said subscription model,” a third joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Montoya via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Volvo for further information.

