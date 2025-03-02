‘It hurts seeing this’: Woman tries to park her electric Volvo at the grocery store. Then she ruins a classic, discontinued car

How did this Volvo electric car end up on top of a Volkswagen Beetle?

TikTok user Anna Boyd (@realannaboyd) documented the parking disaster’s aftermath, which has viewers scratching and shaking their heads.

The video was published to Boyd’s account on Thursday and has gone on to rack up over 2.7 million views.

More than a few of her followers were quick to find blame either the driver’s age or the manufacturer. What really happened?

How did that happen?

In the video, the camera pans across a parking lot to what appears to be a Volvo EX30 electric SUV on top of a convertible Volkswagen A5 Beetle. How it got there is unclear.

It appears that the vehicle accelerated up the VW’s hood before lodging the passenger side front wheel into the convertible’s soft top.

An older woman is seen taking something out of the driver’s side.

One of the observers, presumably Boyd can be heard saying, “How? I don’t see how she do this.”

Are Boomers bad drivers?

Plenty of viewers in the comments section were quick to blame the older driver.

“Once you turn the age of 60, you need to be re-certified in a driving test,” one wrote.

Driver age is an important consideration for most insurance companies when it comes to how much one pays in premiums.

A study by the Zebra found that older drivers, on the whole tend to be safer, while Gen Z and Millennial drivers are more likely to get frustrated and engage in risky behavior behind the wheel.

“Based on survey responses, 29% [of] Gen Z drivers reported they experienced frustration behind the wheel very frequently or almost always. This is significantly higher than the general population (10%). Millennial drivers were similar at 27%,” the study reads.

“By contrast, 43% of Gen X drivers and 56% of Boomer drivers said they rarely or never experience frustration while driving,” the study states.

In addition, the study found younger drivers tended to drive more aggressively.

Volvo and unintended acceleration

Volvo electric cars tend to have a reputation as being safe. However, there have been some incidents of unintended acceleration reported in models manufactured in the last few years.

In October, 2,098 Volvo semi trucks were recalled due to the issue, per CDL Life.

In 2022, Carotech Automotive reported, “In recent years, there have been multiple incidences of unexpected acceleration in the United States.”

According to Motor Safety, two Volvo SUVs were recalled in 2022, The 2021 and 2022 models of the XC40 BEV were affected. However, the issue does not seem to have been reported in the EX30.

Viewers speak up

One user responded with his tongue in cheek, stating simply, “You can’t park there.”

Another viewer noted, “Beetles are discontinued. RIP, poor baby.”

Volkswagen discontinued the Beetle in 2019.

Someone else added, “Praying for the Beetle they don’t make those anymore.” Another stated, “It hurts seeing this.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Boyd via TikTok messenger and comment for further statement. We also reached out to Volvo via email for a statement.

