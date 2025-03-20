‘This is why nobody borrows my trailer’: Man drives Volkswagen onto trailer’s ramp. Let this serve as a lesson to you

Loading a car onto a trailer sounds simple enough, but one man on TikTok captured exactly how it can go wrong.

In a recent viral video which has now been viewed over 1.1 million times, TikTok user @b2steezyy shows a black Volkswagen slowly approaching a trailer’s ramp.

The issue, however, is that the ramp sits high, and the car rides low—two things that don’t mix well.

What happens next?

As the driver inches forward making contact with the ramp, the car reaches a critical point where something underneath snaps with a loud noise.

It’s unclear whether the ramp broke or if a part of the car got torn off, but a loose plastic piece fell to the ground. Some users in the comments speculated that it was the oil pan that got knocked off.

How to keep the underside of your vehicle safe

Low-clearance vehicles are vulnerable to all kinds of hazards—not just steep ramps.

Potholes, speed bumps, curbs, uneven terrain, and loose debris can all scrape or break critical components like the oil pan, subframe, exhaust system, and suspension.

No word yet on how much damage was done, but one thing’s clear—the driver will probably think twice before driving onto a ramp again.

In the comments, viewers pointed out clues that hinted this wasn’t the first time something like this happened.

One person noticed a dark stain on the trailer’s deck and wrote, “The oil stain on the deck of the trailer makes sense now.”

Others joked about the situation. One person imagined the frustration of doing favors for people who keep making mistakes, commenting, “When u have to pick up someone’s car you’re tired of doing favors for.”

Then there were those who speculated about the car’s history. One user wrote, “Carvana don’t give AF, they know it’s a stollie anyway,” suggesting the car might have been stolen and was being dumped or flipped for resale.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @b2steezyy via TikTok comments. We’ve also contacted Volkswagen via email for official comment.

