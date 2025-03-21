‘I wouldn’t take this gamble in a Volkswagen’: Driver ignores check-engine light for 3 months. Then it finally disappears

Is it a good thing if your check engine light goes out? We all dread our check engine warning indicator turning on, but what about the opposite? Should we be relieved or not?

Featured Video

A social media account dedicated to a black and pink 2013 Volkswagen Beetle (@bettythebeetlee) raised eyebrows after posting a video celebrating the “disappearance” of its dashboard check engine warning.

Satirical or not, is that a good thing? Or are things going from bad to worse?

The video was posted to the Betty the Beetle TikTok account on Monday. It currently has over 745,200 views.

Advertisement

Her check engine light goes out

In the video, a Polaroid-style photo of a dog pops out of someone’s hand and onto the VW’s dashboard tachometer. The camera then begins violently shaking—presumably in celebration of the news revealed by the screen text:

“Check engine light is finally disappeared [sic] after three months of ignoring it!!!”

A hand, presumably the owner’s, is then seen on the wheel, giving a thumbs up as the camera continues to shake.

Advertisement

“AYEEEE WE ARE SO BACKKK!!!” the video’s caption states.

It’s highly likely that Betty’s owner is being facetious here, but it does raise an interesting question. Is this a good thing? Or is it a really bad thing?

What does the check engine light generally mean?

Whether you call it an engine warning light, a check engine light, or an “idiot” light, no one likes to see the orange engine-shaped icon start to glow on their dashboard.

Advertisement

The light is part of your car’s onboard diagnostic system. When it pops on, it can indicate a variety of things. It can mean one of your engine components is on the verge of failure.

On the other hand, it may just mean one of your car’s sensors needs to be replaced.

According to Robbies At Your Service car blog, “When the system detects an irregularity or potential issue, it triggers the check engine light to alert you.”

Sadly, that means a trip to your mechanic or dealership. Or at least an AutoZone.

Advertisement

What does it mean when it goes out?

However, just as lights go on, they also go off. So, do engine warning lights turn off for no reason?

Per Robbies, “The check engine light may turn off on its own under specific circumstances.”

If whatever was malfunctioning was only a temporary glitch, then the light will turn off the next time the engine cycles. For example, some lights will turn on if the gas cap is not completely screwed in.

Advertisement

Once the gas cap is put on correctly, the light should extinguish.

But the best way to be sure—and safe—is to run a diagnostic.

In a 2017 advice column, expert Ray Magliozzi writes, “A check engine light will shut itself off if the condition that caused it is remedied.”

“So, if your [catalytic] converter is marginal, and you did a lot of stop-and-go driving, which creates high demand for the converter, that may have turned on the check engine light.”

Advertisement

Magliozzi says the issue is likely to recur.

“At some point soon, it’ll stay on – and then you won’t be able to pass inspection.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Betty’s owner posted later that her check engine warning had come back on.

The Daily Dot reached out to Volkswagen via email for a statement.

Advertisement

Viewers react

“Whatever the problem is it’s definitely getting worse!! Literally, just go to AutoZone & ask to use their code reader & have them do it for u to see what codes pop up,” viewer bugsuffocation (@bugsuffocation) advised after seeing the video.

Another viewer warned, “I wouldn’t take this gamble in a Volkswagen.”

Advertisement

“My check engine light went out and then a few days later it broke down big time,” one person added.

Betty’s owner replied, “Mine goes away and once it comes back I have to brace myself for my car to breakdown … it’s everytime.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Betty’s owner via TikTok comment and direct message for further statement.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.