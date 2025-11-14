Vine is making a comeback as diVine, with 10,000 classic clips and a strict no-AI rule

Vine is officially getting a second life. The beloved short-form video platform, shut down in 2017 before TikTok dominated the format, is returning under the name diVine, backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s nonprofit.

Featured Video

The reboot will relaunch 10,000 classic archived Vines and open the door for new user-generated content, all while enforcing a strict ban on AI-generated videos.

Evan Henshaw-Plath, AKA Rabble, a former Twitter employee and member of “and Other Stuff,” spoke to TechCrunch about the decision to revive Vine.

“So basically, I’m like, can we do something that’s kind of nostalgic?” he shared. “Can we do something that takes us back, that lets us see those old things, but also lets us see an era of social media where you could either have control of your algorithms, or you could choose who you follow, and it’s just your feed, and where you know that it’s a real person that recorded the video?”

Advertisement

“I wasn’t able to get all of them out, but I was able to get a lot out and basically reconstruct these Vines and these Vine users, and give each person a new user [profile] on this open network,” he explained.

Fans say a platform without AI might be exactly what the internet needs

Millennials are celebrating the return of Vine, but it’s not just nostalgia. Many people are excited about the revamped app’s promise to keep out AI.

“I’m going to be honest… I think a social media platform that doesn’t allow AI-generated content is something the world actually needs right now,” wrote @mreflow.

Advertisement

I’m going to be honest… I think a social media platform that doesn’t allow AI-generated content is something the world actually needs right now. https://t.co/LML4WpXnHe — Matt Wolfe (@mreflow) November 13, 2025

@GianmarcoSoresi agreed. “‘Does not allow AI-generated content’ will be the rule that lets new social media apps beat the ones we rely on today,” they wrote.

“Does not allow AI-generated content” will be the rule that lets new social media apps beat the ones we rely on today https://t.co/dvIUpsymE9 — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) November 13, 2025

Advertisement

You mean there’s a place I can be free from the assault of pure AI slop?! — Tim Sniggins (@TimSniggins) November 13, 2025

Move over, TikTok! DiVine is currently available at diVine.video.



The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.