“Veep” is getting a prop sale, and fans are already shopping Selina Meyer memorabilia

It’s common for items from film and television to be auctioned off or sold, and the latest series to get the prop sale treatment is Veep.
The comedy series ran for seven seasons on HBO and starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the fictional Vice President of the United States. Throughout its run, the series won 17 Emmy Awards, including six Lead Actress wins for Louis-Dreyfus.
The show also starred Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Sufe Bradshaw, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland, and Clea DuVall.
The prop sale is currently being held on the Hollywood Pictures website.
“Direct from The Set. Take Hollywood Home,” the site reads. “An Exclusive Collection of Hollywood Certified Entertainment Props and Wardrobe.”
What items are in the Veep prop sale?
While many items have already sold out, the Veep prop store sale features an array of cool items. There are pins, t-shirts, and more props and costumes from the show’s run. At the time of this writing, 184 items are still available, and they range from $5 to $400.
The website also has items from other shows, including 30 Rock, Battlestar Galactica, Glee, The Mindy Project, True Blood, and more.
Fans still love Veep
The love for Veep is still strong six years after the show came to an end. Many fans still take to social media to post about it.
Veep may be over, but Louis-Dreyfus still talks about it lovingly. She was recently on Good Hang with Amy Poehler and spoke about her time on Veep as well as Seinfeld.
You can check out the episode here.
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.