“Veep” is getting a prop sale, and fans are already shopping Selina Meyer memorabilia

It’s common for items from film and television to be auctioned off or sold, and the latest series to get the prop sale treatment is Veep.

The comedy series ran for seven seasons on HBO and starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the fictional Vice President of the United States. Throughout its run, the series won 17 Emmy Awards, including six Lead Actress wins for Louis-Dreyfus.



The show also starred Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Sufe Bradshaw, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland, and Clea DuVall.

The prop sale is currently being held on the Hollywood Pictures website.

“Direct from The Set. Take Hollywood Home,” the site reads. “An Exclusive Collection of Hollywood Certified Entertainment Props and Wardrobe.”

What items are in the Veep prop sale?

While many items have already sold out, the Veep prop store sale features an array of cool items. There are pins, t-shirts, and more props and costumes from the show’s run. At the time of this writing, 184 items are still available, and they range from $5 to $400.

For those who celebrate, the Veep show is selling of props and what not. https://t.co/VHtvd8ZE3Q pic.twitter.com/xzfu0bLXVp — Zac McCrary (@ZacMcCrary) December 21, 2025

The website also has items from other shows, including 30 Rock, Battlestar Galactica, Glee, The Mindy Project, True Blood, and more.

Fans still love Veep

The love for Veep is still strong six years after the show came to an end. Many fans still take to social media to post about it.

Rhea Seehorn in one of my favorite scenes from Veep. pic.twitter.com/l9eFlSbOjY — Demet (@demetherself) December 22, 2025

veep because this one scene clears any season of any other show, i don’t make the rules https://t.co/7xcnUks3vW pic.twitter.com/TAcJmdlvQj — h. (@samdrabuIok) December 19, 2025

i wish veep was still on so we could have an episode about AI — selina meyer’s wife (@selinameyersgf) December 14, 2025

Veep may be over, but Louis-Dreyfus still talks about it lovingly. She was recently on Good Hang with Amy Poehler and spoke about her time on Veep as well as Seinfeld.

I could watch 8 hours of Amy Poehler’s Good Hang episode with Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Sam Gallen (@SJGallen) December 10, 2025

You can check out the episode here.

