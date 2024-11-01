‘You’re not getting new tires’: Man warns against tire shop after catching them with can of black paint in back

If a used tire shop is selling gleaming, slick tires that look fresh out the factory, give pause. That’s because, according to TikToker Izzy White (@izzywhite_3), the store could be trying to dupe you.

In a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 152,000 views, he informs viewers about black tire paint. His clip sparked a discussion on purchasing used tires and how to ensure you’re not getting scammed.

Painted black

The video begins with White recording a stack of tires that appear to be behind a building. “You guys gotta be careful who you tires from,” he says at the top of the clip.

Next, he zooms in on a large white bucket of black paint. “BTP means black tire paint. See all them old, dusty a– tires? And then them new ones that look like they’re new? Now check it out see these old a– tires right here?” He drives past the back of the building, showing off more stacks of tires. “See these old raggedy tires?”

Rows of tires that seem used or covered in dust and debris are strewn about the area. Finally, he gets to a storage area with neatly stacked, shiny, new-looking tires. Each of them has stickers attached to their exteriors.

“This is what they’re turning them into right there. So you’re not getting new tires. You’re not getting your bang for your buck. You’re getting old painted tires…that’s a black painted tire. Don’t fall for that [expletive],” he warns at the end of the clip.

Following this, he shows the phone number of the business plastered on a banner. Additionally, the banner contains a slogan that contradicts what White says in his video: “Quality tires affordable price.”

What is black tire paint?

All Tire Supply indeed sells black tire paint—a 5-gallon bucket retails for $109.95. Although the name may indicate it has special properties formulated for tires, it doesn’t enhance performance, however. The same product description on the All Tire Supply website specifically indicates its cosmetic application. It reads, “American Automotive’s Super-Concentrate ‘Stealth Black’ tire paint is a top-quality product that can rejuvenate old or retreaded tires, making them look like new.”

Duplicolor’s tire paint product description also indicates it’s designed to “restore tires back to their factory-look.” Murphy’s Black Tire Paint advertises users can “turn those dirty, worn-looking tires into like new again.”

Used tire shop scams

According to numerous online resources, several cons involving used tire shops are designed to dupe consumers. The online store Tire Agent penned a blog post highlighting some of these dishonest practices. First, the company warns against “thinning” and “re-grooving.” To make tires appear to have unworn tread, shops will use sharp objects to create treads in worn-down tires. Since the rubber has already been worn thin, these wheels can be dangerous to put on one’s car.

Driving on the road with artificially created grooves can lead to sudden pops or flats. A tell-tale sign of re-grooving? The business recommends looking for “exposed cords” coming out of the used tire.

Re-treading a tire, however, is a different practice entirely and isn’t illegal, Tire Agent points out. Furthermore, the site writes that it’s only illegal if re-treaded tires are advertised as being brand new.

Another detail to look out for? DOT code damage. Some tire shops may scrape or intentionally obscure the DOT code on a tire. This code indicates the week and year a tire was manufactured and is four digits. For instance, if a tire code reads 0124, that means it was made the first week of January 2024.

Stay away from used tires?

One Redditor who uploaded a photo of used tires they paid $60 a pop for wanted to know if they got scammed. They were concerned about “cracks” they saw on the tire. Numerous folks who responded said they certainly got hosed trying to save a buck. “I get why people buy used tires. But this is one of the many reasons you don’t buy used tires,” one commenter said.

Car and Driver also states that tires have a shelf life, even if they’ve never been driven. For example, a warehouse full of tires that never hit the road still need to be assessed and tossed out at some point. The outlet states that 6-year-old tires should, at the very least, be inspected. Once they hit the 10-year mark, they should be thrown out.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends swapping out tires every 50,000 miles or 6-10 years.

TikTokers had different opinions

One commenter said not every person can afford a set of new tires for their vehicle. Which is why they often have to purchase used ones from tire shops. “Many people can only get used tires. Most of them are tires they get out of junk yard from wrecked vehicles,” they said.

“Once upon a time all I could afford was used tires and was thankful for used tire shops,” someone else echoed.

Another said used ones can be relied on as a backup tire. “I guess if the thread is good on the tire they’d be safe for spares,” they commented.

And then some recommended ways folks can assess the potential dependability of used tires. “You can tell by the tread if they are new or not,” one penned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to White via TikTok comment for further information.



