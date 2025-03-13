‘In front of his wife!’: Ulta Beauty worker says man came up to register with his wife. Then he says something out of pocket

This man was being creepy and inappropriate toward an Ulta cashier. Unfortunately, it’s nothing new.

Let’s be real, beauty stores, like Ulta and Sephora, are often a bubble for women, nonbinary, and queer people. Cis-het men might come in to buy skincare, but other than that, they’re stereotypically waiting outside the store or following their friend, partner, or family member around as they swatch different shades and products.

But this Ulta cashier said a man still found a way to ruin things.

Ulta cashier calls out customer’s weird husband

In a viral video with more than 192,000 views, Ulta employee Becca (@mozartstiddies) shared an unnecessary interaction she had at work.

“Women, please start leaving your husbands and boyfriends at home when you go shopping,” Becca says. “Please!”

Becca explained that during a recent shift, an older man pulled up to her register with his wife. While Becca acknowledged both of them, she says she focused her small talk energy on the woman, whom she described as sweet.

But of course, the man had to take over the conversation. At first, Becca says he complimented her nails (which were French tip press-ons). But it quickly took a turn, she says, with him giving unsolicited opinions about women’s appearances.

“‘I hate when girls do, like, red nails and stuff like that. Those are like perfect,’” Becca recalls the man saying.

And to Becca’s dismay, it only got worse.

“‘I bet you give really good back scratches,’” she says he told her.

And it didn’t end there. She says the man then started comparing Becca to his wife’s “beautiful cousin.”

“In front of his wife,” Becca exclaims.

Uncomfortable, Becca says she just said thank you and tried to move the conversation along. But he wouldn’t let up. Instead, he started talking about how “cool” and “different” Becca’s name was, she says.

“I hate them all,” Becca says, referring to men. “That poor wife. Like, what the [expletive] is wrong with you?”

“Women please start leaving your husbands’ full stop,” a top comment read.

“The way every boyfriend that i’ve seen step into the store i work at they have wondering eyes 99% of the time,” a person noticed.

“I watched a woman shop yesterday with her husband and child. She was shopping AND taking care of the kid while he just walked behind her. I was soooo irritated for her,” another shared.

“If I leave him at home, who is paying,” a commenter quipped.

“And knowing they got in the car and fought about it and he’s probably gaslighting her and saying he was just being friendly and she’s insecure or something,” another speculated.

Signal of a bigger issue

The man’s behavior, however unintentional he may say it is, is ultimately inappropriate, especially given the inherent power dynamic that exists.

Becca is a retail worker who, as part of her job, isn’t given the autonomy to verbally set boundaries with customers like this man. Instead she has to remain polite; otherwise her job may be on the line.

It’s an issue that many service workers face. According to Florida International University News, the stats are as follows for sexual harassment or violence in the workplace:

37% of women and 14% of men in the restaurant industry had

53% of hotel workers

About 75% of health workers

The Daily Dot reached out to Becca for comment via email and TikTok direct message and to Ulta via email.

