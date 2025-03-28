‘Y’all allowing her to deliver with a 63% satisfaction rate?’: Uber Eats driver takes picture of food at customer’s house. Then she runs off with it

For some, Uber Eats is a convenient time-saver. But for others, it can become a full-blown nightmare. TikToker Everett (@everettinthecity), for instance, was left shocked (and hungry) after his experience. In the viral clip, which has amassed 929,800 views, the TikToker began by sharing a purported screenshot of delivery driver Shauna.

Featured Video

“If you’re in Chicago and you get her as a delivery driver, she’s gonna steal your [expletive],” he warned. “Her and the little [expletive] that was with her, they are going to steal your [expletive] because I literally just saw her take a picture of the sign of my building and then run their little [expletive] off into not even this car and run off with my [expletive] food.”

He added that while he tried to call her, the phone went to voicemail.

“Uber Eats, I want to know how the [expletive] you’re allowing somebody to deliver with a 67 or I think it was a 63 percent satisfaction rate,” he added. This [expletive] got three rides, and y’all allowing her to deliver with a 63 percent satisfaction rate, which I’m pretty sure, after my review, it’s gone down even further. So if you’re in Chicago and this b***h gets your order, you’re not gonna get your food, just FYI. She’s gonna run off with it.”

Advertisement

Several commenters noted that Everett could try the PIN system, which involves customers having to give Uber Eats drivers 4-digit pins to confirm that the delivery arrives in good shape. But for others, this wasn’t enough.

“I don’t understand why drivers do this,” one wrote. “Do they not kick you off the app?”

“Uber Eats, do better,” a second demanded, while a third noted. “63% isn’t even a passing grade!” While a fourth suggested, “If you saw them do it and the car I would have called the cops. They know you gon call Uber for that refund and still keep they job.”

Advertisement

The official Uber account also responded to Everett’s issue in the comments, writing, “Support Team here – so sorry you had this experience! We can see you were already refunded, but to make it up to you we’ve added a little something to your account, please check in-app for more info.”

In response to this gesture of goodwill, Everett replied, “Thank you. However, I hope this driver is investigated and banned.”

Everett didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

Has this happened before?

As previously reported by Daily Dot, this isn’t an uncommon problem. One TikTok user went viral after sharing how an Uber Eats driver “stole” their McDonald’s order and only delivered their Sprite. Another shared how an Uber Eats driver munched on their Wendy’s order—and then had the audacity to ask about a tip.

Sadly, things didn’t improve for Everett, as he shared in a follow-up video how a second Uber Eats driver failed to deliver his food to the right location and answer his phone, meaning that the creator had to contact Uber Eats once again.

Ultimately, it seems like Uber Eats these days is a Russian roulette, as it raises questions on just how thoroughly drivers are vetted to ensure consistent quality.

Advertisement

Uber didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.