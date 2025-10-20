Uber rolls out “digital tasks” drivers can complete to earn extra money

Uber drivers may be able to earn a few extra bucks by completing digital AI training tasks on the rideshare app while they wait for passengers. However, the announcement garners mixed reactions.

Can Uber drivers complete digital tasks for extra money?

According to an Oct. 16 announcement by Uber, drivers can opt into receiving “digital tasks” in the app’s Opportunity Center.

The statement explains the business model, which is designed to help train AI models for various clients. This new opportunity follows shortly after Uber‘s acquisition of AI startup Segments AI, according to PYMNTS.

The blog reads, “Uber connects you with companies that need real people to help improve their technology. By completing short digital tasks across different languages and topics, you’ll help make their products smarter.”

According to Uber, digital tasks will be limited as the new option scales. However, the rideshare company anticipates “more opportunities” soon.

What do users think of the new work opportunity?

According to the subreddit r/WorkOnline, many drivers who have signed up have only received a digital task here and there. They say they look forward to being able to pick up more digital tasks.

“I’ve been verified within a day; however, 5 tasks went to 0 tasks after verification. I hope I do end up getting tasks, though,” one says.

“US locale here. So far only a time project at the start a few weeks ago with only a handful of tasks,” another writes.

However, some users on X call the new opportunity “sinister.”

“We truly live in hell,” one writes in response to the announcement.

“The work is mysterious and important,” another posts, referencing the ominous data sorting project in Apple TV’s Severance.

The work is mysterious and important https://t.co/li9XxaNWyO — Dylan Abruscato (@DylanAbruscato) October 18, 2025

“The assembly line for artificial thought,” a third remarks.

“The gig economy just keeps getting grimmer. Now drivers can label AI training data between rides because apparently one exploitative job at a time isn’t enough anymore,” a fourth suggests.

