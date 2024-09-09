‘Why…did nobody tell me?’: Expert shares warning on why you shouldn’t have 2 Olipop sodas in a day

Olipop sodas and similar products have risen in popularity over the past couple of years.

According to Business Insider, the prebiotic soda was among the 10 most popular products among Gen Z consumers. Just in 2024, the company is set to bring in $500 million this year; doubling its 2023 earnings.

According to TikTok health and beauty guru Magilian Senanayake (@brownricebandit), this advice is directed mainly toward the United States population.

Who should follow this advice?

In Senananyake’s viral clip, which has more than 3.3 million views at the time of writing, he stitches a video from TikTok user Juan Contreras (@juan.contreras80).

“Why the [expletive] did nobody tell me it’s illegal to drink two Olipops in less than 24 [hours]?” Contreras asks, sharing that he had a not-so-fun time in the bathroom after downing two Olipops in four hours.

The video then cuts to Senananyake, as he explains what could be happening.

“You wanna know something crazy?” the TikToker begins. ”The average American only gets about 15g of fiber a day… The recommended dose is about 25 to 30 g a day.”

Senanayake states this could be the reason why diseases such as diabetes and heart disease are “so rampant in America.”

“All the fiber is usually taken away through the processing of our foods,” he states.

Senanayake goes on to explain each can of Olipop has 9g of fiber, and it’s the consumers’ bodies not being used to the amount that causes issues. “If you pop in two of these bad boys within a four-hour window, you’re getting more fiber than the average American, he said. “And your body is not used to it.”

The TikToker advises his audience to keep their fiber intake high but says they should increase the amount gradually and not all at once.

Are Senanayake’s claims correct?

According to Olipop’s official website, one can of the soda does contain “up to 9g” of dietary fiber.

Harvard Health also confirms that the ordinary American only consumes 10-15g of fiber per day, while the recommended amount for adults is 25g for women and 38g for men. However, it should be noted the article was published in 2019, so the data might be outdated.

According to the Mayo Clinic, while fiber intake holds significant importance for our health, overdoing it could cause issues.

According to the clinic, if one consumes too much fiber too quickly, it could cause “intestinal gas, abdominal bloating, and cramping,” advising a gradual increase in fiber intake.

Meanwhile, some experts are warning against the frequent consumption of prebiotic beverages. For example, one dietitian advises limiting intake to one can a day due to its fiber content.

In the comments, some users praise Ollipop for including fiber in the soda, some express surprise at the revelation, and others provide other fiber alternatives.

“Chipotle, Olipop, and fruit is always a good day,” wrote one user.

“Wait excuse me?” exclaimed another. “I didn’t know Olipops had fiber.”

“Lentils bro. Fiber + protein cheat code,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Magilian Senanayake via email and Instagram direct message. We also reached out to Olipop via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.