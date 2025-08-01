“Y’all said the same thing 2 years ago”: Twitch CEO says company is finally taking action against viewbotters

Viewbotting is one of Twitch’s most significant problems. Now, the platform is finally doing something about it.

Featured Video

Viewbotting refers to the practice of artificially inflating a stream’s viewer count using various programs, also known as “bots.”

It’s been a well-known problem for a while on Twitch, with many claiming that the platform refuses to take action. For instance, Twitch user shroud once said in a stream that when it comes to viewbotting, the platform “doesn’t do anything about it.”

Similarly, Redditors congregated on a post on r/Twitch over a year ago, where the OP remarked that “everybody is using viewbots.”

Advertisement

“Can’t Twitch do anything about this?” they asked. In response, one Redditor wrote that “viewbotting is a real issue and 80% of streamers use it.”

A further user added: “I see a lot of well-known streamers doing this too, except often they get away with it because what does a chat look like with 1000 real people? It’s moving fast. Then if they bot to get to 2k? 5k? 12k? people can’t really call them out, it’s too hard to tell, where’s the proof?”

Twitch takes action

At long last, Twitch seems to be listening to these complaints, saying in an X post: “We recently made changes that meaningfully improved our ability to identify viewbots, inauthentic viewership, and other potentially fake engagement. These changes will roll out over the next few weeks.”

Advertisement

As highlighted in this recent Twitch Support tweet, we just updated some of the code that we use to detect and eliminate viewbots. I wanted to quickly follow up on a few key points regarding the recent update to our viewbot detection.



First, I want to be very clear that we… https://t.co/wKZllhYf1h — Daniel Clancy (@djclancy999) July 28, 2025

They continued, “If your channel was viewbotted, or if some of your viewers are artificial or inflated, you will see an impact to your channel’s viewcount. This also means that third-party sites that publish unverified Twitch viewcounts are going to see changes to that data over time.”

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy carried on the conversation in a quote post. “While I know for some of you it has been frustrating, we wanted to take our time to make sure we were not inadvertently filtering out real users,” he wrote.

“I wanted to highlight that bots come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes streamers may be actively working with third parties to inflate their numbers. In other cases, the bots may be used to harass streamers. We don’t want either type, because Average Concurrent Viewers (ACCV) is intended to be a measure of the people that are watching the streamer at any given point in time.”

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: TWITCH CEO SAYS “THOUSANDS” OF SMALL STREAMERS ARE VIEWBOTTING



> bots used to inflate views, boost placement, fake hype

> Twitch says it’s cracking down with new detection tools

> could affect small creators unknowingly using shady “growth” services pic.twitter.com/9wbcEmHuz7 — Thumbnail Boss (@ThumbnailBoss) July 31, 2025

Streamers are unsure

In short, this is bad news for streamers who intentionally use viewbots, and good news for those who have been victims of viewbotting raids.

“After getting my account deleted for botting I did not do, it was incredibly discouraging to want to invest more of my limited time and capital into the platform,” one streamer wrote on X. “Messaging like this goes a long way to help reassure us that the platform is working to support those who just want to do the right thing.”

Advertisement

Others were less optimistic. “How are you planning to take action against anyone who has been doing this until now?” another X user asked. “Or they go scotfree with all the perks while knowing this was clearly against the Twitch Rules?”

Another user echoed this, asking, “What actions will be taken against those doing this? I understand real users will be leaked, but won’t the streamer responsible face any punishment? This clearly violates the rules, and I know several who haven’t even been warned.”

While a third writes, “I’m giving y’all the benefit of the doubt since y’all said the same thing 2 years ago.”

Advertisement

Evidently, Twitch has a long way to go before it ends up earning the trust of its streamers. But it’s certainly going in the right direction.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.