‘Is it a myth?’:  Woman pulls up to the gas station. She doesn’t know if she really needs to turn off the car while pumping

You should turn off your engine while pumping gas… or should you? Is it a safety precaution? A relic of a bygone era?

Or is it ploy to make sure you have time to wander inside the gas station and spend $7 on a hot dog that’s been baking on a wheel for hours? One driver recently asked the question we’ve all secretly wondered: Do we really have to turn off our cars while pumping gas?

In a video that’s been viewed more than 3.1 million times, TikTok user Natalie Benson (@notnataliejbenson) asks viewers if they’re on her side (pro turning off the engine) or want to team up with her husband in the “It’s a myth” camp. Natalie’s hubby is briefly shown pumping gas into their vehicle but it’s unclear whether it’s running or not.

Do you need to turn off the car while pumping gas?

In the early days of automobiles, turning off the engine while pumping gas was a crucial safety measure. This practice aimed to minimize the risk of igniting gasoline vapors, which are highly flammable. A running engine presents multiple potential ignition sources, such as sparks from the ignition system or heat from the exhaust components.

By shutting off the engine, drivers could significantly reduce the chances of these ignition sources coming into contact with gasoline vapors, thereby preventing fires or explosions. Despite advancements in automotive technology that make a “Final Destination”-level fireball highly unlikely, industry leaders say this safety precaution remains relevant today.

Modern vehicles still generate heat and electrical activity while running, which can ignite gasoline vapors while pumping gas. Additionally, leaving the engine on can interfere with the vehicle’s evaporative emission control system (EVAP), potentially triggering a check engine light or other issues. Therefore, it’s advisable to continue turning off your car’s engine while pumping gas to ensure safety and maintain vehicle health.

More motor myths

So if the “engine-off” advice lands as mostly true, let’s explore some other long-standing myths about gas station safety:

Filling Up in the Morning Yields More Fuel

Myth: Fuel is denser in the cooler morning temperatures, so filling up early gives you more for your money.

Reality: Gasoline is stored in underground tanks where temperatures remain relatively constant throughout the day. Therefore, the time of day has minimal impact on fuel density or volume.

Using a Cell Phone Can Ignite a Fire at the Pump

Myth: Operating a mobile phone while refueling can cause an explosion.

Reality: This belief has been widely debunked. Studies and investigations, including those by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), have found no evidence supporting this claim.

In fact, no less an authority than the television show “MythBusters” conducted experiments to test this myth and concluded that cell phones do not cause gas station fires. Turns out the real culprit behind most gas station fires is static electricity. When individuals re-enter their vehicles during refueling, especially in dry conditions, they can accumulate static charge.

Overfilling the Gas Tank Provides Extra Mileage

Myth: Topping off your tank after the nozzle clicks will give you more driving distance.

Reality: Continuing to pump after the automatic shut-off can cause fuel overflow, potentially damaging the vehicle’s vapor recovery system and leading to costly repairs.

Public is split

Commenters on the video were all over the place in terms of their beliefs on the “turn it off” debate.

“Do they turn it off in NASCAR? Then I don’t either,” offered one “engine on” team member.

A gas station worker said, “Hi! I work at a gas station. Our training videos show us cars catching on fire from being left on while fueling. Hope this helps!”

And a Midwestern motorist made a good case for wanting to leave the engine and heating system on at full blast.

“When y’all live in North Dakota, and it’s -30 not including wind, you don’t turn that thing off for three months. Burn or freeze!”

