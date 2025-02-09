‘May require advance passenger information’: Woman books domestic flight. Then she receives a surprising email

In today’s heated debates over immigration in the United States, travel security measures are currently in the spotlight.

While much of the focus is on international arrivals, one U.S. traveler is now questioning if domestic travelers are also seeing changes.

TikTok user Sarah Weber (@sarahweberlimitless) shared her experience of receiving an unusual email after booking a domestic flight, in a video that has since racked up over 631,400 views.

Woman receives surprising email after booking domestic flight

In her video, Weber explains that she booked a domestic flight for a trip a month away but received an email just two days later—telling her to check-in.

“I’m like, oh my God, did I book the wrong flight?” she says.

Thinking she made a mistake, she double-checked the booking. However, the date was correct and the flight was still weeks away.

Despite the early check-in request, she went through with it. That’s when she received the unusual email.

She shows a screenshot of the email on-screen, revealing that the request was tied to Advanced Passenger Information.

“So if you are flying with everything going on, just simply be aware,” Weber concluded.

Is there an explanation for this?

Advance Passenger Information (API) isn’t new. Airlines have been using it since 2005 when the U.S. first required carriers to collect and submit passenger details before flights.

It’s part of the Transportation Security Administration’s Secure Flight program, which screens passengers before they even arrive at the airport.

The program applies to both domestic and international flights, requiring airlines to send over full name, date of birth, and gender at least 72 hours before departure—or immediately for last-minute bookings.

However, the timing of these emails depends on the airline’s policies and other factors, which might explain Weber’s experience.

In the comments, users didn’t seem too surprised by the email Weber received. Others offered some information and possible theories about it.

“This isn’t new. It’s like 6 or 7 years old,” stated one user.

“It’s the enforcement of Real ID,” wrote another, referring to the 2005 Act of Congress. However, as stated on the official website, Real ID will start being enforced on May 7, 2025.

“API has been a thing for YEARS,” noted a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Weber via email for more information.

