This item can no longer fly. Here’s what TSA just announced you’ll have to remove from your checked luggage

If you’re always carrying around a portable charger, listen up. You can no longer bring one in your checked baggage.

The Mirror reports that as of March 1, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) prohibited power banks from being transported in checked baggage. They are still allowed in carry-on baggage.

The reason for this is lithium-ion batteries, which many power banks contain, have been known to cause fires on planes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports over 600 known lithium battery incidents between March 3, 2006, and March 16, 2025. One high-profile incident in January 2024 particularly shook the aviation industry.

The incident occurred on Air Busan flight BX391. The Mirror reports, “Authorities reported that the fire may have started from a portable battery in an overhead compartment. The fire occurred at 10:15 pm, while the aircraft was still at the airport as it hadn’t departed yet.”

Crew responded quickly and evacuated all 170 passengers, though some were said to have suffered injuries. The plane also sustained significant damage. The situation led to Air Busan, Eva Air, and China Airlines banning the use of charging devices during flights within months.

In the United States, you can still use your power bank during your flight; however, CNN reports that it depends on the airline. Still, a nationwide ban like the one implemented in South Korea is unlikely. As Chrystal Zhang, associate professor at RMIT University, told CNN, a blanket ban on using power banks in-flight would cause too much of an inconvenience for passengers, especially since most airports don’t have enough charging stations.

