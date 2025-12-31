Trump reposts attacks on the Kennedy family just hours after JFK’s granddaughter was reported dead at 35

President Donald Trump published a collage of negative posts about the Kennedy family shortly after Tatiana Schlossberg’s death. His critics are taking this as another attack on a high-profile figure torn from this world too soon, comparing it to his words on Rob Reiner.

The left may be running out of words to describe how much they hate this man.

Trump reposts Kennedy hate after cancer death

The Kennedy family announced the death of Schlossberg at age 35 from acute myeloid leukemia on Tuesday. The accomplished environmental journalist was a mother of two and the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy.

The same day, Trump posted a host of screenshots to Truth Social showing negative comments about the Kennedy family from X. Many included praise for Trump around the recent renaming of the Kennedy Center.

In the early afternoon, ET, the Kennedy family announced that JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg had died from cancer.



A few hours later, President Trump re-posted some social media garbage attacking the Kennedy family. pic.twitter.com/1gRaX8V71y — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) December 31, 2025

“The Kennedy Family have LONG neglected the Kennedy Center, btw,” said far-right editor @RaheemKassam.

“They don’t raise money for it. They never show up. And the only Kennedy who has been there recently is a member of Trump’s cabinet.”

“The Trumps have always been supporters of the arts,” wrote @IdiotSa12252422. “The Kennedys are supporters of the Kennedys.”

Trump posted these without including a comment of his own. He has not confirmed that he was targeting the family in relation to Schlossberg’s death, but it would not be the first time he responding to someone’s passing with vitriol.

The memory of what he said about Reiner after the stabbing death of the director and his wife remains fresh in many minds.

Backlash spreads across social media

Trump has never been shy about airing his true feelings about people online, even or especially when they’re negative. With this coming on the heels of his Reiner comments, however, the left seems to think he’s getting worse—and wondering how low he can go.

“No matter how many times I say it, it is hard to believe how loathsome Trump is,” @FeistyLibLady expressed. “How evil is he to take shots at the Kennedy Family hours after Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg died at the age of 35 from cancer?”

“This man has no bounds (or empathy or moral fiber),” said journalist Gretchen Carlson.

Only a deeply insecure, narcissistic sociopath would spend the day a Kennedy family member dies from cancer reposting petty attacks on the Kennedys—because he’s obsessed with appropriating (and destroying) a legacy he’ll never have. Pathetic. And revealing. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) December 31, 2025

Others turned their ire upon Trump’s supporters and enablers.

“Trump responded to the deaths of Rob Reiner and Tatiana Schlossberg with vicious attacks,” wrote novelist Paul Rudnick. “This is exactly what MAGAs voted for and they are every bit as disgusting.”

“Trump has debased our entire American culture with his vile, unpresidential behavior,” said @siegetheday. “But he hasn’t done it alone—enablers like Fox F*cked-Up ‘News’ are just as culpable. I don’t care what party you are; I’ve never been against Republicans. I’m against destructive people.”

