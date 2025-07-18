“It’s just better!”: Trump says he’s “speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL cane sugar in Coke,” but the company hasn’t confirmed the change

President Donald Trump stirred up social media Wednesday with a bold claim: Coca-Cola is about to ditch high‑fructose corn syrup in favor of real cane sugar, just like the beloved Mexican version.

“I have been speaking to Coca‑Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca‑Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”

But here’s the catch: Coca‑Cola didn’t confirm the switch outright. Instead, the company thanked the former president for his enthusiasm and teased “new product innovations.”

RFK Jr.’s sugar crusade echoes Trump’s

Trump isn’t the only one ringing alarm bells about sweeteners. His HHS Secretary, RFK Jr., is leading the Make America Healthy Again initiative, which targets ultra‑processed foods, seed oils, artificial coloring, and especially high‑fructose corn syrup (HFCS). He’s called HFCS a driver of obesity and diabetes.

But not everyone’s on board. The backlash came fast, mostly in the form of memes. One viral post showed a can of Diet Coke propped up like a rebel flag with the caption “Come take it RFK,” while another joked, “if RFK bans Diet Coke, I will make Jan. 6 look like a Girl Scout meeting.”

Reactions are mixed

Many users aren’t totally convinced Trump has the authority to speak for Coca-Cola.

One person on r/politics said, “This just sounds like one of those things he says off the cuff with no actual info behind it.”

Another questioned how this would even work: “Trump has apparently decided that Coca-Cola will stop making Coke with high-fructose corn syrup, and will instead switch to cane sugar like they use in Mexican Coke.”

Coca-Cola using real cane sugar is a great win. High fructose corn syrup is terrible for you. Cane sugar will be a huge improvement. Good work! pic.twitter.com/aJZhBDW5qi — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 16, 2025

They continued, “Coke with sugar does taste better than the corn syrup Coke, but such a move would harm America’s corn farmers, and require the use of imported sugar.”

Others weren’t buying the premise at all. “I’m pretty sure this is just something Trump pulled out of his a** since he doesn’t work for Coca-Cola and isn’t authorized to speak on their behalf,” one user writes.

Trump: I am going to convince Coca Cola to sell Coke with pure cain sugar in America . Coke’s response: We already do this you jackass. pic.twitter.com/rHUFhGyjUX — WestLoopTom (@WestLoopTom) July 18, 2025

And a fourth person reminded everyone of Trump’s own soda habits: “What does he care? He only drinks Diet Coke with his hamberders.”

