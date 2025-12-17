“Absolutely appalling”: Travel site Trivago criticized for asking for a tip at checkout

Many travellers use Trivago to browse and compare hotels for their upcoming trips. However, one user laments that the site asks for a tip at checkout.

Does Trivago ask users for a tip at checkout?

In a post on the r/EndTipping subreddit, a user believes they identified a new low of tipping culture after spotting a prompt at the end of Trivago’s checkout.

Right before the box to put in credit card details, a message reads, “You saved by booking with us! Your support allows us to keep developing more ways to save.”

While tips are typically given to individual service workers, it’s unclear where the tips will go on the Trivago site, as no human worker assists customers with booking.

Redditors point out that Trivago is valued at over $200 million. The company reported a net loss in Q1 of 2025 but quickly bounced back.

What do users think of the tipping prompt?

In the comments of the Reddit post, users say they’re flabbergasted by Trivago’s unreasonable tip request.

“Wow. This one is particularly offensive. The multi-million or probably billion-dollar hotel industry wants a tip for you using their website to book their hotels. Show your support! Give us free money!” one rants.

Another jokes, “Won’t you think of their poor starving executives? How will they be able to afford new yachts without your generosity?”

“You saved by booking with us. Now give it back,” a third says.

A fourth adds, “They are not at all shy about this being corporate welfare. Not even claiming that it (somehow) goes directly to the person handling your order.”

Others call out similar sites that ask for tips or tack on extra charges.

“Oojo does this for flights. It’s one of the companies that SkyScanner sends you to. Absolutely appalling. Then they try to charge you extra for the seat selection, which is free if you use the airline’s website,” a commenter shares.

One even wonders if search engines will jump on board the tipping train, writing, “The next thing you know, Google will be begging for tips.”

