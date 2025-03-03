‘Never have been stopped before’: Vancouver flier gets pulled over by TSA over this little-known travel violation. It could happen to you, too

If you forget this one packing rule, swapping your full-sized makeup and hygiene products for travel-sized containers could still get you stopped at the TSA on your way to your next flight.

In a video with over 837,000 views, Jules (@julespomphrett) films a TSA agent at Vancouver International Airport. The agent opens Jules’s makeup bags, takes out several small bottles, and inspects them.

On-screen text reads, “When security pulls you over and threatens to throw away all of your makeup and hair products that are literally trial size??”

In an Instagram direct message to the Daily Dot, Jules explained that her bag wasn’t flagged until the security worker spotted an empty water bottle in her bin.

“But once they saw my stuff, they were going to throw it out and she was very mean about it,” she wrote. “I travel a ton—over 100 trips last year—and always have my makeup in my bag, and this had never happened.”

Why would the agent throw away travel-sized products?

Travel-size containers accommodate the maximum volume-per-container, 100 milliliters, for products brought in carry-on luggage. However, there is a limit to the total volume you can bring onboard.

According to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, all liquid, aerosol, and gel products must be sealed in a one-liter plastic bag. Each passenger is limited to one plastic bag. The same goes for traveling in the United States, per the TSA.

In the clip, a security-issued plastic bag is next to Jules’s products, which TSA may offer to fliers who forget this rule. While Jules had too many products overall, another airline worker helped her out in a pinch.

“Another worker came over and gave me the option to be escorted out by security and then recheck my items,” Jules told the Daily Dot via Instagram direct message. “The woman was so generous and packed up my items free of charge, and checked them into the flight because baggage was closed. I couldn’t get my checked bag back to put the items in.”

In a follow-up video, Jules shares a clip of her waiting at baggage pick-up. A small shipping box comes down the belt.

“The woman at baggage saved the day and packed it all up in a box for me,” on-screen text reads.

Are other fliers aware of the travel-sized product rule?

In the comments, other fliers were divided about the rule. Some questioned why Jules, a frequent flyer, didn’t pack her travel-sized products in a liter plastic bag ahead of time.

“Just because you’re stuff is travel size doesn’t [mean] you can have a gallon size bag of stuff your only allowed a quart size bag,” one wrote.

Jules replied, “I’ve gone over 100 flights with all this stuff in a carry on and never have been stopped before.”

“Follow the rules when u fly out. Yeah u might have gotten lucky and got gaway with it so many times before, but this time u got caught. They are doing their job. It’s just a lesson learned,” another said.

“You need to place your stuff in a CLEAR QT bag. TSA keeps us safe. Please be kind to them. Their job is hard already as it is but I rather arrive to my designation alive and well,” a third added.

However, others took Jules’s side, sharing their frustrations with Canadian customs.

“Canada customs and airport is thee worst,” a viewer said.

“They did that to me in Canada too. I went right back and checked it all. Ffff that,” another shared.

“Never had to use a quart-sized bag for liquids in my carry on, they made that up or randomly chose to care just for you,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jules via contact form and Instagram direct message. We also emailed Vancouver International Airport for further information.

