‘We really thought they had our back on price’: Woman says you may be getting scammed if you choose H-E-B over Trader Joe’s

Can Trader Joe’s possibly be cheaper than H-E-B?

Native Texans might love local grocery brand H-E-B, but boutique chain Trader Joe’s may be beating them at their own game. At least, according to TikTok.

In a video published to her TikTok account yesterday, City Granola Girl (@outdoorsinspanglish) claims that the Aldi Nord-owned Trader Joe’s is undercutting H-E-B in certain areas.

The video gained over 20,600 views after being posted. But does Trader Joe’s really beat out Texas’ H-E-B?

Granola Girl says Joe’s is cheaper

“I was really out here thinking H-E-B loved me,” she tells her viewers. “And then I went to Trader Joe’s and I realized… I’m mad. I’m mad at H-E-B now.”

She compares prices between the two chains starting with portobello mushrooms.

She claims they are sold for $7.26 at H-E-B for an 8 oz. serving, but retail at “$3.50” at Trader Joe’s. The serving sold by TJ’s is listed at $3.49 before tax for a 6 oz. serving.

“That is double the price,” she notes.

She also compares “Ezekiel Bread” noting that the $6.43 loaf at H-E-B retails for a lesser price at Trader Joe’s (the company website does not currently list the price).

Granola Girl understands that H-E-B’s curbside grocery service does increase prices but states, “It should not be that much.”



“I’m sad, I’m heartbroken,” she concludes.

How does H-E-B stack up against Trader Joe’s?

It’s important to realize that both grocery chains utilize in-store brands to lower their prices. According to Business Insider, store brands are generally a good bet for saving money without sacrificing quality.

Trader Joe’s can offer prices cheaper than H-E-B because they only offer store brands. By contrast, H-E-B offers a mix of store brands and other national brands.

CNET found that in a comparison to Northeastern chain Stop and Shop’s store brand, “Trader Joe’s clearly came out as the winner… for a total of about 33% savings on the entirety of the list.”

In a head-to-head comparison, Texas Real Food stated, “Trader Joe’s offers competitive pricing on specific categories such as spices, nuts, seeds, oils, and freezer items. Others may notice that H-E-B potentially edges out on overall cost-effectiveness, particularly within its Texas market.”

The article notes that Trader Joe’s is known for its private label items, as well as lower prices on certain types of products. H-E-B, on the other hand, is able to offer a broarder range of products at competitive prices. This can result in better overall savings for some consumers.

Did the viewers agree?

Some of City Granola Girl’s viewers agreed that H-E-B’s prices have been going up.

One person wrote, “H-E-B has gone up in prices so much lately!”

Another viewer commented, “Facts! I get way more at Trader Joe’s.”

However, some said that while Trader Joe’s might be cheaper than H-E-B, the latter wins in the quality and freshness categories.

One user wrote, “Idk about Trader Joe’s, but H-E-B food also lasts me longer than other grocery stores. So I sacrifice the price for the longevity.”

And another viewer added, “H-E-B uses local produce so that could be part of the cost difference.”

The Daily Dot reached out to City Granola Girl via TikTok messenger and comment for a statement. We also reached out to Trader Joe’s via its website and H-E-B via email for a statement.

