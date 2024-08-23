Toyotas are known for being some of the most durable, dependable vehicles on the road. Numerous mechanics have vouched for the respected Japanese auto manufacturer. The Daily Dot also reported on one Corolla owner who managed to hit 400,000 miles on their car. That includes the original engine and transmission it came off the assembly line with. The secret? Regular maintenance.

However, that doesn’t mean everything is fine and dandy with Toyota owners and the brand. There have been reports from some Toyota GR Corolla drivers that their engine warranties aren’t being honored. The reason? Going over 85mph.

Is Toyota spying on drivers?

If you’re wondering how Toyota can tell whether an engine has been taken to this speed limit, there’s an answer. YouTuber Anthony Do (@anthony do) appears to have found the control module inside of a GR that’ll tattle on your lead foot. He posted his findings in a viral clip that’s accrued a whopping 2.9 million views.

After getting his GR Corolla back from the shop, he says he found it strange that his whip’s battery had died after just three weeks.

While researching his car online, Do came across a fellow mechanic’s online post. They wrote that aftermarket secret trackers are being installed on GR Corollas and it’s interfering with his ability to tune the vehicles.

Do then recalled how the OB2 port was loose in his car. He adds that every time he went to go and plug a device in, it would jostle the port. Following this, Do says the gears in his head started turning. Did Toyota indeed install a speed-tracking device without his knowledge?

An investigation ensues

Diving into the under portion of the car’s steering column, Do works to release its plastic covering. After, he goes on to delineate the screws that need to be removed and their locations. Next, Do points to a bundle of wires attached to a port. The port’s connected to the underside of the plastic he just removed.

However, this piece isn’t the main focus of his video. The TikToker then moves up to the left driver’s side A/C vent where they make a frustrating discovery.

Upon freeing the additional plastic in this area, Do digs inside to find a bundle of wires. These wires were connected to a module with a glowing light. Do works his way down the wires and notices they’re connected to the car battery supply.

He demonstrates that his hypothesis was right, showing the connective wire on video. “Why is this GPS tracker in here?” he asks in the clip as he works through the mass of wires.

“I did not sign up for anything,” Do states. Next, he adds that he declined to sign up for Lo Jack service after buying the car.

Is it true?

Do is able to successfully remove the component from the car and bring it indoors. It’s here that he inspects the wired mass more diligently. He places it on what looks like a kitchen countertop, commenting on the device.

“I don’t know if it’s actually a GPS or a lo jack,” he says. After, the TikToker expresses satisfaction in resolving his OB2 port issue.

“So yeah there you go. Toyota is tracking your car wherever you go,” he shares. “If that’s something you guys signed up for for lo jack definitely just leave that alone.” He did provide a repeat warning, however, reminding his viewers that these modules can cause battery drain.

After assessing the device even further, Do concludes that the device couldn’t be factory issued by virtue of its manufacturing.

Toyota tracking

There have been other reports of Toyota customers having engine coverage denied for going over 85mph.

Redditors also discussed this same story in the r/Toyota sub that was published by The Autopian. However, some weren’t exactly irate with Toyota upon hearing of the incident.

One user wrote, “50 bucks says they were racing, and Toyota caught them.” Another went on to say, “I really have doubts that it had anything to do with 85 MPH. I have two Toyotas, neither of them mention speeds in excess of 85 voiding warranty.”

One user believed this is a very cut-and-dry situation: The Toyota shop didn’t want to perform the work on the vehicle, so they came up with an excuse as to why they can’t.

“You’re right, It has absolutely nothing to do with it,” they wrote. “That’s just a dumb excuse someone at Toyota made up to deny this person warranty. The engine spontaneously combusted and they said can’t find the reason for it so it’s not their problem.”

They went on, “So they denied him warranty because they checked the logs and he went over 85 mph without ‘high performance’ tires. Which is a clause in the warranty. The person was using the tires which the car came with and those are considered some of the best high performance tires you can have on a road car. It’s obviously just an excuse.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota via email and Do via Instagram direct message for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.