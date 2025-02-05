‘Removable, but at what cost’: Man removes JBL speaker from Toyota Tundra. There’s just one problem

One of the more interesting gadgets on the newest Toyota Tundra model is that it’s equipped with a removable JBL speaker.

In a recent TikTok video, however, one customer said that while the speaker easily comes out, it’s hard to put back in place. In a recent post, Noah Proud (@prouddecks) recorded himself attempting to put the speaker back in the center console. He spent nearly one minute trying to jam the speaker into its slot to no avail.

“JBL REMOVABLE SPEAKER IN NEW TOYOTA TUNDRA!!” Proud wrote in the text overlay of his clip. As of Monday, Proud’s video had amassed more than 7.3 million views.

The perks of the latest Toyota cars

To remove the JBL speaker from your Toyota Tundra, all you have to do is press a button on the center console. This will make it so the speaker can be easily removed, another content creator said.

The JBL speaker will then operate as a standalone device. When you’re done with the speaker, just place it back on the center console and push it down. From there, the speaker will regain its charge and work with the rest of the car’s audio system again.

According to Edmunds, the Tundra isn’t the only Toyota-brand car to have a removable JBL speaker. The Tacomas do too. What’s more, the JBL Flex speaker is the first car speaker to use a solid-state battery. These batteries are lighter and denser than lithium-ion batteries and are less susceptible to temperature changes. That’s important, especially because the speaker is located on the dashboard and will be subjected to outdoor temperature changes.

Some Tundra drivers report issues with the speaker

Proud isn’t the first driver to report having issues putting the JBL speaker back in place. Another video from user @imyourcliplug showed him similarly struggling to put the speaker back on the car’s dashboard.

But the problem may lie with the drivers, not the car.

One Toyota dealership worker previously recorded himself removing and putting back the speaker after showcasing what it looked like to viewers. A second video from an engineer showed him easily completing the same task.

The second content creator noted that the JBL speaker is “waterproof and durable.”

“If your friend has the same truck with the same speaker, they can connect up to 100 of these and play the same song at the same time,” he said.

In the comments section of Proud’s video, some viewers wondered if Toyota’s marketing of a removable speaker was false advertising.

“So it’s removable, but not put backable,” one man quipped.

“Starting to think it wasn’t removable,” another said.

“Removable, but at what cost,” a third user questioned.

Others expressed frustration at the driver’s inability to put the speaker in the dashboard.

“This is like watching my parents try to use technology,” one viewer wrote.

“This made me unrealistically frustrated,” another said. “Bro, figure it out!”

“The most painful minute of my life,” a third user said of Proud’s 59-second clip.

Given that Proud’s video was posted last week, some commenters asked whether he was still struggling.

“Are they still trying to put it back?” one viewer asked.

“Legend says he’s still trying,” another commenter joked.

To this comment, Petty replied, “Legend is right.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Petty via TikTok comment and to Toyota through email.

