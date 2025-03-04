‘Always invest in a cat shield’: Man starts his Toyota Tacoma. Then he realizes a part’s been stolen

If your car suddenly sounds like a NASCAR pit stop, congrats! You’re almost certainly the proud and loud owner of a vehicle that’s missing a catalytic converter. And if you drive a Toyota Tacoma, then there’s an even greater chance the thieves are practically sending out engraved invitations to themselves.

Featured Video

We see up close in a new TikTok video from auto-focused creator Menjicar (@menjicar) how easy and tempting it is for “cat burglars” to snatch a valuable catalytic converter off of the popular truck brand. Via a video shot under the truck, we see a substantial portion of the exhaust system has been cut away entirely, so much so that he remarks, “I won’t really be able to drive the truck around just because how loud it’s gonna be.”

Thieves steal time and money

Menjicar points out some real irony: while his expertise as a mechanic allows him to install a new catalytic converter swiftly, the expense of the part itself is daunting. Toward the end of the clip, he shows us replacement parts for his exhaust system ranging from $839 to $1,123.

Advertisement

His situation highlights a broader issue faced by many vehicle owners in that technical skill can’t offset the financial burden imposed by such thefts.​ The cost estimates we see in the clip, which has more than 50,000 views, align with broader data indicating that replacement costs can range from $300 to $2,500, depending on the vehicle model and the type of catalytic converter used.

And it’s worth noting that among the mechanically inclined folks we write about here at Daily Dot, Menjicar is among the most resourceful and helpful; whether he’s helping a motorist who accidentally put diesel fuel in her truck, or working to ID hidden transmission issues in Nissan Pathfinders.

Can you drive without a catalytic converter?

According to Edmunds, “It’s possible to drive a car without a catalytic converter. However, this is one of those situations where the adage “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should” definitely applies. Driving without a catalytic converter could put the health and safety of your passengers at risk. It could also damage your car and land you in legal hot water.”

Advertisement

Where are stolen catalytic converters going?

Catalytic converter thefts have surged due to the valuable metals they contain and how quickly thieves can remove them. The combination of high resale value and weak regulation in the recycling market makes these parts an easy target for criminals.

Valuable Metals Inside: Catalytic converters contain precious metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which have high market values, making them attractive to thieves seeking quick profits. Vulnerability of Certain Vehicles: Vehicles such as the Toyota Tacoma are particularly susceptible due to their higher ground clearance, allowing easier access to the exhaust system and facilitating quicker removal of the catalytic converter. Role of Black-Market Recyclers: The demand for precious metals extracted from stolen catalytic converters perpetuates a black-market industry, with unscrupulous scrap yards and recyclers purchasing these parts, thus fueling the cycle of theft.

Insurance coverage for such thefts varies. While some policies may cover the loss under comprehensive coverage, others might not, and deductibles can still leave vehicle owners facing significant out-of-pocket expenses. It’s crucial for owners to review their insurance policies to understand the extent of their coverage.​

Advertisement

How to prevent catalytic converter theft

​To reduce the risk of catalytic converter theft, vehicle owners can implement several protective measures. Installing a cat shield—a metal plate specifically designed to cover and protect the catalytic converter—serves as a robust deterrent by making unauthorized removal significantly more difficult. Aftermarket solutions like CatStrap offer physical barriers that encase the converter in hardened steel, further hindering theft attempts.

Having a mechanic weld the catalytic converter to the vehicle’s frame or using reinforced bolts can also impede unauthorized removal. Engraving the vehicle’s VIN or license plate number onto the catalytic converter serves as a deterrent by making the part traceable, which can assist law enforcement in recovering stolen components.

Strategic parking is also advisable; positioning vehicles in well-lit, high-traffic areas or close to walls can make access more challenging for thieves. Whenever possible, parking inside a secure garage adds an extra layer of protection.

Advertisement

What else do auto thieves want?

In the grand theater of automotive misfortune, certain car parts have taken center stage as thieves’ favorites. It’s almost as if there’s an underworld black market/black-tie awards show where catalytic converters and airbags vie for ‘Most Likely to Be Stolen.’ Here are some other auto theft pretenders to the throne.

Wheels and Tires: Thieves love to steal high-end rims and tires, leaving your car sitting on cinder blocks. Secure them with wheel locks to make removal more difficult.

Advertisement

Batteries: Car batteries are ripe for theft due to their resale value. Install a battery lock or use a hood alarm to keep them safe.

Airbags: Airbags can be a goldmine for thieves looking to resell them. Use a steering wheel lock to prevent theft.

Headlights: High-intensity headlights are another popular target. Install anti-theft screws or park in well-lit areas to protect them.

License Plates: Thieves often snatch plates for illegal activities. Use tamper-proof screws to keep your plates attached.

Advertisement

Commenters on the clip were equal parts opportunistic and sympathetic toward the Tacoma owner’s plight.

“I have a used one for sale, it’s off a silver Tacoma truck. I think it even has the same cuts as yours. $1500 firm. New are $1200,” wrote one jokester.

“My Tacoma is lifted and I’m always scared if someone steals it,” wrote a fellow terrified Tacoma driver.

And another apparently had no real clue about the scarcity of hot catalytic converters, writing, “Go to a junk yard unless there’s none near by.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Menjicar via direct message and to Toyota via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.