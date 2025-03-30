‘These used to be half that price’: Expert says this ‘basic’ Toyota work truck isn’t worth the hefty price tag. Is he right?

Toyota has a storied reputation for reliability. Consequently, folks who are looking to purchase vehicles often turn to the brand so they have a long-term commuting option. However, one social media user believes that the Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck may be overpriced.

The TikTok account @carsandkeys uploaded a video sharing why he thought this was the case. In the clip, he highlighted a base model Tacoma’s suspension as one of the primary reasons why he thinks it may be overpriced at $35,000.

Tacoma assessment

“Basic Toyota Tacoma,” the TikToker says as he surveys the pickup truck’s exterior.

Next, the video cuts to him pressing against a plastic portion of the car’s front grill. “What’s that?” he says, as the component can be heard flexing underneath his hand pressure.

Following this, he rattles off more information about the car.

“[It’s] $35,000 for a simple work truck,” he quips.

Afterward, his video transitions to a shot of the vehicle’s undercarriage. According to him, it’s rocking older suspension mechanisms.

“We still got…are these leaf springs?” he asks. “That’s old technology that was used on the carriages with horses.”

Furthermore, he cuts back to the outside of the car as he continues to analyze the ride. According to him, he doesn’t think that the pick-up trucks are worth the amount of money the JDM brand’s charging for them.

“These used to be half that price. Do people buy these for things other than working?” he says. “Do people just want a base, base, base, Tacoma? ‘Cause in 30 years, this could go for the same price it sold for, no? If it’s kept in clean condition.”

At this point in the video, he attempts to get inside the car to check out its interior.

“Is it open?” he asks, then the TikToker tries the door handle. But he has no such luck. “No.”

Worth the money?

Following this, the user gives his assessment of the car: “I don’t know I just don’t I just don’t see many of these work trucks anymore. They’re always loaded to the tee.”

Moreover, he did crouch down to inspect under one of the car’s wheel wells. Here, he further assesses more of the car’s suspension parts.

He says, “I do like how you can see everything and look at all the components underneath it.”

The TikToker speculates that this high visibility may make tinkering with the vehicle an easier proposition: “Would that be easy to work on?”

For years, the best-selling pick-up trucks in America have been Ford’s F-Series offerings. In 2023, it was reported that 618,000 units of the ubiquitous truck were sold across the country. In fact, Auto Week reported in 2020 that around 100 F-150s were purchased in the United States every minute. So it seems that people have a very favorable opinion of the brand.

Built to last?

However, others might argue there are other reasons why so many Ford trucks are sold so frequently. Several outlets have penned articles delineating which model year Ford trucks consumers should avoid at all costs.

This is attributed to a perceived lack of dependability. A mechanic was quoted as saying in a Go Banking Rates article had poor things to say about the 2018 F-150. In fact, they went so far as to call it “the most poorly functioning piece of machinery.”

Conversely, the Toyota Tacoma sells a fraction of the units as the F-150: 245,000 according to the same aforementioned piece. However, the JDM brand’s offering is said to be “synonymous with reliable.” In fact, it came as a massive shock when Toyota recalled 140,000 Tacomas over safety-related issues. In the same year, 2025, Ford recalled 400,000 trucks, SUVs, and cars.

Additionally, Tacomas are renowned for their resale value. This is probably most directly attributed to the company’s long-running reputation for reliability. For decades, Consumer Reports has listed Toyota and its luxury counterpart, Lexus, for manufacturing the most dependable vehicles. However, in 2025, fellow JDM automaker Subaru nabbed the crown. Toyota and Lexus are currently placed at number 3 and 2 in the research firm’s list.

So, while the vehicles may not be sporting the most awe-inspiring technology, drivers presumably purchase them because of their stalwart compositions.

Viewers have divided opinions

One TikTok user clapped back at @carsandkeys’ assessment of the Tacoma’s suspension technology. According to them, this kind of system is actually better suited for hauling purposes.

“Leaf springs aren’t old technology if you’re looking for a work truck. Much better than coils if you’re actually looking to use it,” they said.

Another echoed this: “Pretty sure all Tacomas and majority of pickups use leafs in the rear.”

Another wrote, “Toyota Tacomas last for decades.”

However, others believe that folks are willing to shell out so much money for the brand due to its name. Not because it necessarily adds any more value than other manufacturer’s products.

“Toyota is so expensive because people say Toyota is a Toyota,” one wrote.

Another said, “That should not be 35k.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota and @carsandkeys via email for further comment.



