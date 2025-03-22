‘That’s all the gas money you saved’: Man needs new Toyota Prius battery. Then the dealership gives him a quote

Hybrid cars can help cut fuel costs and reduce emissions, but they’re not without their downsides.

For one, they’re more expensive upfront, and when something goes wrong, repairs can get pricey.

Hybrid car owners have complained about these issues before, including others like their hybrids not blowing cold air properly or, more dramatically, setting themselves on fire—not once but twice.

But when one TikToker recently got hit with a hefty estimate for a Toyota Prius battery replacement, he turned to the internet for advice.

How much did he get quoted?

TikTok creator Charlie Peterson (@thatmakessensetome) shared a video that’s now been viewed over 185,000 times, asking other Prius owners if they’ve ever had to replace their hybrid battery.

“Anyone needed their hybrid battery replaced in a Toyota Prius?” he asked.

His reason for asking? A $6,800 quote he got for a replacement.

“I’m wondering if anyone knows about alternatives,” he added, calling on his followers for help.

Is there a cheaper alternative?

According to a Toyota dealership in Cincinnati, a hybrid battery replacement can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $8,000, depending on the make, model, or service center.

However, there are cheaper options out there.

For example, some hybrid Prius owners turn to refurbished or used batteries, which can be significantly cheaper than buying one straight from the dealer.

Some drivers also check salvage yards or buy from third-party sellers specializing in hybrid battery replacements.

Warranty coverage is another thing to check. Toyota covers hybrid batteries for up to 150,000 miles or 10 years, whichever comes first, so some owners might qualify for a free replacement.

In the comments, users shared cheaper alternatives.

One person suggested, “Green Bean Battery—Google it.” They shared, “They replaced it in my driveway, cleared codes, and gave me a lifetime warranty as long as I own the car. My Toyota dealer said it was legit.”

Others pointed out that full battery replacements aren’t always necessary. “There are mechanics that can fix the bad cell for $300. The entire battery doesn’t go bad, it’s always one cell,” someone wrote.

For those willing to do the work themselves, a refurbished battery could be an option. “Refurb battery 2-3k at worst, takes <2hr if you know how to assemble IKEA furniture,” one user claimed. “Check YouTube, like ChrisFix, who has done this. Very simple job, not worth paying someone to do.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota and Peterson via email for comment.

