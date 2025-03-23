‘I thought Toyota was a go?’: Man says his Lexus IS200T gave out in the driveway. Then viewers take a closer look

The internet loves a scandal. And it really loves speculation about involves a brand people trust.

But is a recent viral TikTok video about Toyota reliability concerns legit or just engineered for views?

There’s a whole lot to unpack in the clip from online creator Zach135i (@zach1351). At first blush, the clip appears to show a Lexus IS200T with the hood open on an engine that sounds moments away from dying.

Is the Lexus audio legit?

A caption on the video that’s gotten more than 83,000 views calls into question Toyota reliability, and the Lexus brand, which it owns.

But commenters on the clip may have sniffed out inauthentic audio. Many say it is taken from a different car video. The suggestion is that Zach isn’t being forthright with the Toyota reliability video. That could lead viewers to think the trusted automakers is starting to suffer in terms of quality and reliability.

For decades, Toyota reliability has been the gold standard. It was so strong that jokes about a 1997 Corolla outliving entire civilizations aren’t even really jokes.

​​Toyota doesn’t just have a reputation for quality—it has dominated reliability rankings for years. According to the 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study by J.D. Power, Lexus was ranked the most reliable brand for the third year in a row, while Toyota took third place among mainstream automakers.

Experts back up Toyota reliability

Consumer Reports has consistently placed both Toyota and Lexus at or near the top of its annual rankings. Subaru snagged the No. 1 spot this year, but Toyota and Lexus still landed in the top three.

Let’s not forget the legendary Toyota engines that have become nearly immortal in car culture. The 2JZ engine in the Toyota Supra is so durable that tuners regularly push it to 1,000 horsepower without major modifications. The Tacoma’s V6 has been known to survive the equivalent of a century in dog years on the odometer.

With a track record like this, suggesting that Toyota reliability has dropped off a cliff feels… suspect.

No car brand is perfect, and Toyota has had its share of recalls and minor complaints. In 2023, the company issued a recall on some hybrid models over potential stalling issues. Still, every car manufacturer has recalls, and Toyota’s are fewer and less severe than most other brands.

One area where Toyota has been challenged is the transition to hybrid and electric vehicles. EV reliability across the board has lagged behind gas-powered models, according to multiple industry reports. Even then, Toyota’s hybrids remain some of the most reliable electrified cars on the market

Haters love to hate

As to what’s motivating Zach’s questionable clip; ever notice how negative content gets way more engagement than positive content? People love a scandal, and nothing gets car enthusiasts foaming at the mouth like the suggestion that a beloved brand has “gone downhill.”

For context, the “failing Toyota” video is his most popular TikTok clip by several orders of magnitude. Most of the rest of his clips that appears to showcase his motorcycle get a few hundred or maybe just over 1,000 views.

Comments on the clip were a mix of folks who took the video at face value, and others who suspected something suspicious was going on.

“never buy turbo cars unless you like problems. I prefer the v8.” one unsuspecting viewer wrote.

Another wasn’t buying it: “Jokes on you. The audio is from other video.”

And another was quick to defend Toyota, whether the brand needs it or not. “This one that wasn’t being serviced correctly doesn’t represent all of them,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Zach via comment on the video, and to Toyota and Lexus via email.

