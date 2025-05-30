Ford and Toyota are recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles. Here’s what models are affected

Toyota and Ford each announced major recalls this month that impact more than 1.5 million vehicles. Here’s what you need to know.

Featured Video

What Toyota models are affected?

Earlier this month, Toyota said it would recall more than 440,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks from model years 2022-25 due to an issue with rear light assemblies accumulating moisture.

What Ford models are affected?

A week earlier, Ford announced its own recall of nearly a dozen different models due to a software error impacting the rearview camera. Affected models include:

Advertisement

Bronco (2021-24 model years)

F-150 (21024 model years)

Edge (2021-24 model years)

Escape (2023-24)

F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600 (model years 2023-24)

Expedition (2022-24 model years)

Transit (2022-23 model years)

Mach-E (2021-23 model years)

Ranger (2024 model year)

Mustang (2024 model year)

Lincoln Nautilus (2021-23 model years)

Navigator (2022-2024 model years)

Corsair (2023-24 model years)

Both companies are of course fixing the issues free of charge. Toyota owners will have to take their trucks into a dealership to swap the lamps out, but Ford owners will apparently be able to download a remote fix for the issue later this year.

TikToker Real Brian Mello did a rundown of the most recalled car brands of 2024 and guess what? Both Ford and Toyota made the list.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.