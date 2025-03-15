‘Toyota deals are going crazy’: Expert says you should never pay MSRP at the dealership. Then he shows just how much you can get off the sticker price

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, automotive consultant Thomasliav Mikula (@delivrdtome) says Toyota’s offering great deals. In a recently posted viral TikTok that’s garnered 311,000 views, he says the JDM brand’s “deals are going crazy!”

Furthermore, in the post, he delineates a number of models from the manufacturer that are selling below MSRP. He listed some helpful pointers patrons should follow in negotiating their deals. According to him, you shouldn’t pay close to MSRP for your new Toyota. And he added some tips you can implement in your negotiations to help you get a new ride for as little as possible.

Numerous commenters who replied to his video had varying responses, however. Some folks said that they were able to successfully negotiate thousands off the purchases of their cars. But there were some who wrote they weren’t as lucky.

‘Crazy deals’

Mikula begins his video seated as he speaks directly into the camera. He says that in the Spring of 2025, folks should be able to land themselves a good buying price on a Toyota. Furthermore, he says that his company, Delivrd, specializes in negotiating car prices. Up to 80 of these purchases every single month, he says, are Toyota vehicles.

Next, he states that “availability” plays a part in these cars’ prices—a basic principle of economics. If an area has a surplus of specific Toyota vehicles, then folks should be able to get a better deal on them. Additionally, he added that the Trump administration’s tariffs against foreign nations haven’t affected car sale prices. He said that while this “could happen” he doesn’t seem to think it will.

First up are Toyota Corolla models, both “gas or hybrid.” According to Mikula, deals “well over 10 percent off MSRP are available.”

“I just did $3,200 off a Corolla LE for example,” he tells his viewers. So if you’re in the market for a new Corolla, don’t be afraid to shoot for “at least 15 percent off” this model.

More discounts

Furthermore, he added that individuals looking to purchase a Toyota Prius are also in luck. He urges folks to try and nab a 2024 model, as he’s managed to secure $6,000 off some trims of the popular hybrid. However, when it comes to 2025 Priuses, expect a more “tame” discount, the 7 to 10 percent range the TikToker says.

However, the Toyota Camry is a different story. Individuals interested in buying the long-running sedan can expect to get $4,000 to $6,000 off MSRP “consistently.” However, he does state that some areas of the country have dealerships that are “a lot more stubborn.” Mikula says that in the state of California, in general, it is harder to hit this discount amount.

But he says there’s a resolution to this: Start searching for car purchases out in the “Midwest.” Here, he states, folks will be able to “find better deals.”

‘Giving away’

And if you’re fine with purchasing a hydrogen-powered car like the Toyota Mirai, you can get 80 to 90 percent off these models. Folks should be forewarned, however. That’s because hydrogen fueling stations aren’t exactly ubiquitous.

Moreover, if you’re planning on buying a Mirai, make sure the dealership also gives you a hydrogen fueling card. There’s a significant amount of credit on this card you can use to effectively cover your fueling costs for a long time. Some folks in the past have been “bamboozled” out of getting these cards. So just ensure you do your due diligence before taking the plunge. Furthermore, confirm maps of where to refill.

GR Supra fans should only expect to get $1,000 off MSRP at most. In fact, Mikula even went on to state that MSRP for these cars is still considered a “good deal.”

The same goes for the Toyota Sienna. Although Mikula says he’s been able to usually get anywhere from $500 to $2,500 off the brand’s minivan offering.

Trucks for cheap

The automotive buying enthusiast says that the “craziest deals” are currently being offered on Toyota’s trucks. Both Tacomas and Tundras are regularly selling for 10 to 15 percent off, plus financing incentives. Following this, Mikula says that consumers can really expect to “push” price slashing on Tundra models. This doesn’t apply to TRD Pro models, however, as it serves a different market segment.

When it comes to Toyota’s SUV offerings, Corolla Cross buyers can expect “7 percent to 10 percent” off, “if not more.” Additionally, the same applies to the Rav4, with both gas or hybrid models. However, this discount may be “impossible” for Northeastern and Midwestern buyers. That’s because in these areas, the vehicle is a much more popular buy. So, look at dealerships outside of these areas to try and strike a deal.

Furthermore, the Rav4 Plug-in Hybrid model is coming with “crazy deals” from dealerships, Mikula states. This is due to the fact that dealerships are unsure as to what’s going to happen with tax credits for these cars. He’s seen as much as $5,000 off of a Rav4 Prime XSE, but says buyers should look for $2,000 to $5,000 off these cars.

Other SUVs

Conversely, the Highlander and Grand Highlander are “tough to get” deals on, according to Mikula. He says if you’re able to get $1,000 to $4,000 off MSRP for these cars, “that’s a win.” However, hybrid models are a little more difficult to secure deals for: $2,000 to $2,500 is what folks should be expecting.

4Runners are also another tough nut to crack. Mikula states that while he’s seen $1,500 off a new one, MSRP’s “still considered a good deal.” Also, since the new Landcruiser’s body style has captivated shoppers, getting discounts is difficult, which means customers are going to probably shell out MSRP for them. However, he says that you can still gun for $1,000 to $3,000 off of them.

Even more difficult is landing a deal on a Toyota Sequoia. He says that this vehicle is going to be “tough to find this Spring,” so expecting a deal on one is probably a longshot. Although the same doesn’t apply to the Crown Signia. He tells buyers to “shoot for the moon” and that 10 to 15 percent off MSRP on these cars is par for the course.

Price drops

During the infamous chip shortage that lasted between 2020-2022, car dealerships were cleaning up. Used car sales saw the biggest price jumps, but new car buyers were feeling the burn too. Dealerships were selling certain models well over their MSRP sticker prices, which was previously unheard of. In fact, traditionally, the opposite was the case when it came to buying a new car.

What’s more is that during this time, gas prices soared to new heights as well. Forbes writes that fuel costs under the Biden administration (2021-2025), gas prices were some of the highest when compared to any other U.S. presidency. This also caused models that yielded high miles per gallon to sell for massive premiums as well.

Now, they’ve consecutively fallen after new leadership’s entered the White House. This is despite Trump’s imposed tariffs against foreign countries. Thankfully, this means that Americans are able to purchase brand new, fuel-saving vehicles without breaking the bank.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mikula via Instagram direct message and Toyota via email for further comment.

