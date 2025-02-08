‘I almost paid $800’: Toyota driver tries to get Apple CarPlay installed. Then she discovers little-known feature 7 months later

Shyanna Thalia Shields (@shyanne.thylia) had no idea her Toyota didn’t have Apple CarPlay. So she said she consulted with a mechanic, who was ready to charge her $800 to put it in her car.

However, after plugging her phone into one of the vehicle’s USB ports seven months later, she saw CarPlay boot up on her infotainment screen. This is a great reminder to always check your car’s manual. And that there are, presumably, going to be mechanics who are quick to take advantage of a consumer’s ignorance.

But in the comments section of her post, the TikToker revealed that learning about her ride’s CarPlay feature wasn’t so easy.

Shields wrote in a caption for her post that she planned on purchasing a dongle that makes her Apple CarPlay wireless. And even though her Toyota was outfitted with the screen mirroring feature, the JDM brand held out on the feature for quite some time.

Slow on the draw

Toyota is renowned for making some of the world’s most reliable vehicles. There’s a reason that the brand is constantly ranked in the top spots of Consumer Reports for dependability.

Popular BBC motoring program, Top Gear, even went so far as dropping a Toyota pickup from a 23-story building. Unbelievably, the vehicle was able to start up without a hitch after the fall.

However, anyone who’s owned a Toyota knows the manufacturer takes its sweet time when it comes to adding new features. Anyone who was waiting patiently for Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality will know what we’re talking about. The JDM automaker started implementing Apple CarPlay in 2019, and Android Auto a year later. Hyundai, for instance, sported Apple’s service in 2016, and Android Auto since 2015.

Older vehicles are cheaper to upgrade

Conversely, if you have an older model car with a more straightforward sound and radio setup, it costs much less to retrofit. That’s because the wiring situation is often much simpler for techs to work with. A writer for The Verge penned an article on how simple it was for them to get an upgraded infotainment unit for their Corolla. While aging, the vehicle was still mechanically sound.

So instead of just buying a shiny new car and a whole new car payment, they dropped $200 “for parts and labor.” After about three hours of work, their 2003 Corolla had all of the infotainment functionality of a modern car. Furthermore, the author was able to select an aftermarket head unit they preferred through Pioneer.

“Since the Corolla had a fairly basic stock stereo, installing the Pioneer was less complex (and likely cheaper) than it might have been on a more modern car with extensive audio or navigation options already installed. The shop where I had the installation done noted that for a vehicle like the Porsche Cayenne, parts can cost upwards of $600 just to make the head unit talk to the rest of the car’s electronics.”

Also, a microphone was installed near the driver’s side visor area so they could take Bluetooth calls. Moreover, folks with older commuter cars still chugging along can buy a third-party backup camera offline. These can also be installed and linked to their infotainment system, giving them more visibility while reversing.

It’s also worth mentioning that these upgrades positively affect the resale value of one’s vehicle, too.

Other options

Conversely, vehicles in the middle area between old-school radios and Apple CarPlay touchscreens, aren’t entirely left out in the cold. This is even the case if you don’t want to drop a ton of money on a sleek, dash-integrated retrofit.

There are some dash-mounted options like these that folks can simply attach to the top of their car. The above-linked model also comes with a front-facing camera. This allows drivers to have a constantly recording dash-cam, which could come in handy for any insurance claims/legalities.

Furthermore, some auto manufacturers allow for upgrades to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Search the make and model of your vehicle to see if this functionality is available. Apple provides a list of automobiles that support the software here, and so does Google for Android Auto.

Numerous folks who replied to Shields’ video couldn’t believe she was unaware of her car’s functionality.

“Are you okay?” one asked.

Another said, “Y’all tripping my phone was plugged in before I left the lot.”

“I thought this was common sense?” one user on the app said.

Someone else surmised, “If you have a screen you most likely have CarPlay.”

Another person on the app questioned how Shields was unaware her vehicle came with the tech: “How yall don’t know the car features!? I be quick to research the car I’m getting.”

Shields explains herself

The TikToker replied that she did look up her car’s features: it was a 2018 Camry XLE. Originally, the vehicle indeed didn’t come with the functionality. However, the manufacturer did allow for a “retrofit” option that allowed drivers to have CarPlay installed.

@shyanne.thylia To be fair I use a charging socket that goes into the cigarette lighter and never used the original port so I didn’t know. I just ordered something to make it wireless. ♬ original sound – Gypsy

That’s because CarPlay debuted on Toyota vehicles a year later. “This car does not originally come with CarPlay. You have to go to your dealer to get it added. Toyota didn’t even know that it had CarPlay,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Toyota via email and Shields via TikTok comment for further information.



