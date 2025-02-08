‘Since my car is infamous let’s do this’: Woman purchases 2025 Toyota Camry. Then she realizes what it means for her gas bill

One car owner says she was able to slash her bill in half after purchasing a 2025 Toyota Camry.

In a video with over 6.2 million views, thrifting influencer Queen Tay (@queentayshops) says she swapped her 2014 Nissan Altima for a brand-new 2025 Toyota Camry.

The Daily Dot previously reported on another viral video about Tay’s new Camry, in which viewers discussed the car’s built-in dash-cam.

“My Camry is finally out of gas. I’ve put 427 miles on this bad boy. She is on empty,” she says, sitting in the car at a gas station. “Let’s see how much it costs compared to my old car.”

Tay says it costs her around $55 for a full tank of gas for her 2014 Nissan Altima. She notes that gas costs $2.69 at the gas station she uses in Jackson, Miss.

“It would get like 500 miles, but more like 425,” she continues. “This whole tank took me 435.”

How much does it cost to fill a new Toyota Camry with gas?

“Oh my gosh, that cannot be full,” Tay exclaims, showing the screen on the gas pump. A full tank of gas for her 2025 Toyota Camry was $28.26—almost half the cost of filling her old Nissan Altima.

To confirm that her tank was full, Tay turns on her car and shows the dashboard, which shows the vehicle has a full tank of gas.

“It literally cost over $50 to get that many miles in my Altima,” she says. “Maybe the $40,000 investment was worth it.”

Drivers discuss gas prices

In the comments section, viewers react to Tay’s gas bill.

“It’s bc it’s part hybrid. So you get the best miles per gallon, and you pay cheaper for gas. My 2019 cost me 45 to fill,” one says.

“That would fill a quarter of my tank. Plus it takes premium,” another writes.

“Bigger flex than any Benz or BMW,” a third adds.

However, others fixate on the cost of gas in Jackson, Miss., comparing it to their home states and internationally.

“Crying in CA $4.59/gallon,” a viewer writes.

“Ok these gas prices are crazy… this tank of gas would be like 80-100 USD in Finland. I wish gas was that cheap,” another says.

“Y’all gas is 2.69 a gallon…. I’m finna SPRINT to Mississippi,” a third jokes.

In a follow-up video, Tay explains that low gas prices in her area are the result of nearby refineries and low taxes on gas.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tay via email and Instagram direct message. We also emailed Toyota.



