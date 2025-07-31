“All the narcissists saying she did nothing wrong”: Tourist walks through sea turtle habitat for selfies, despite being yelled at

A woman in Hawaii drew sharp criticism after jumping a barrier to pose for photos dangerously close to endangered sea turtles.

The now-viral moment was captured by TikToker @a.liyahlally, who posted a video showing the tourist walking among the turtles despite visible warnings and audible protests from bystanders. The footage shows her smiling and laughing while moving between the animals, sometimes within a foot of them, to take photos.

Although onlookers shouted at her to back away, she appeared unfazed. According to NOAA guidelines, individuals should stay at least 50 yards, or about half a football field, away from sea turtles resting on the beach. In Hawaii, this guideline is ten feet. However, this tourist blatantly ignored those safety measures.

Tourists continue to disregard wildlife boundaries

Sea turtles are a protected species, and close human interaction can disrupt their natural behaviors. NOAA Fisheries warns that such actions can stress turtles, interrupt their nesting process, or drive them away from feeding grounds. Yet, the tourist’s behavior demonstrated a disregard for these impacts.

Despite the clear rules and signage, many commenters on TikTok and X downplayed the incident. Several argued that as long as she didn’t touch the turtles, she did nothing wrong. Unfortunately, this sentiment reflected a broader lack of understanding about how proximity alone can disturb wildlife.

@beyoncegarden reposted the TikTok, writing, “this is so disgusting 😭”

Still, not everyone online excused the behavior. One TikToker wrote, “So many entitled ppl in the comments. There’s a clear barricade and multiple signs saying not to get close but this lady chose to get close even with ppl yelling at her to come back bc she’s selfish and so is everyone who’s on her side, if you can’t respect animals then don’t travel.”

Another person responded, “Sea turtles are endangered, and she’s stepping all over their nesting area which will obviously hinder the already dwindling population, there’s nothing wrong with taking a picture from a 10ft distance!!”

NOAA also cautions visitors to limit viewing time and never attempt to feed, chase, or touch marine life. While many animals appear calm while basking, sudden disruptions, like someone entering their space to take selfies, can cause them to flee or change behavior.

Even more alarming, some turtles may abandon nesting attempts if they feel threatened. Therefore, even non-contact intrusions can have long-term consequences for the species’ survival.

Ultimately, what might seem like a harmless selfie opportunity can become a serious disruption to fragile marine ecosystems. Although some travelers may not realize the full weight of their actions, visible barricades and posted rules leave little room for ignorance.